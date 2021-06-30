How to watch and follow the 2021 Bislett Games Diamond League meeting

OSLO, Norway — Some of the world’s top athletes will gather in Oslo for the 2021 Bislett Games – Wanda Diamond League meeting on Thursday, July 1, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the game and follow all the live results and updates.

For those in the United States looking to watch the live webcast, they can stream it on the PeacockTV streaming platform, using devices such as Amazon FireTV, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, and on any high-end mobile and tablet device.

In addition to that, the live streaming coverage will also be available for free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page and you can follow all the action live on that platform if you are not located in any of the geoblocked territories. Schedule, entry lists, and results

Among the standout athletes set to compete at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway are world champions Karsten Warholm, Malaika Mihambo, Hellen Obiri, Daniel Stahl, Sam Kendricks, who will go up against Armand Duplantis and Renaud Lavillenie, as well as European star Femke Bol.

Coverage of the 2021 Bislett Games is slated to begin at 12:40 p.m. ET. with the women’s Javelin, men’s Discus, men’s Triple Jump, and women’s Long Jump also among the featured field events scheduled on dedicated feeds on PeacockTV.

Live television broadcast and streaming webcast of the running events will start at 2:00 p.m. ET with the women’s 400m hurdles, which will feature European Indoor 400m champion Bol from The Netherlands.

Reigning world 100m bronze medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast will tackle Swiss European indoor champion Ajla del Ponte and American Tokyo Olympic bound Javianne Oliver who finished second at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

World and Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada will continue his preparations for the Tokyo Games when he lines up in the men’s 200m against countryman Aaron Brown who copped the sprint double at the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials, as well as quarter milers, Botswana’s Isaac Makwala and American Vernon Norwood.

Thursday’s 2021 Bislett Games is the fourth stop on the Wanda Diamond League 2021 track and field calendar.

How to watch live TV broadcast and streaming – Bislett Games

