Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2021 Bislett Games Diamond League meeting
Advertisement

Main News

[Watch video] Christine Mboma runs 48.54 to break world U20 record in Poland

Main News

Olympic champion van Niekerk wins 400m in Luzern

Main News

Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Fraser-Pryce set for 200m clash in Monaco

Main News

Miller-Uibo ready for Olympic 200m showdown

Main News

LSU coach Shaver expects Noah Williams to return next season

Main News

How to watch and follow the 2021 Bislett Games Diamond League meeting

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Bislett Games – Wanda Diamond League meeting on Thursday, July 1 on YouTube and Peacock TV!

Published

Bislett Stadium in Oslo Norway for the Diamond League meeting
Bislett Stadium in Oslo Norway for the Diamond League meeting

OSLO, Norway — Some of the world’s top athletes will gather in Oslo for the 2021 Bislett Games – Wanda Diamond League meeting on Thursday, July 1, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the game and follow all the live results and updates.

For those in the United States looking to watch the live webcast, they can stream it on the PeacockTV streaming platform, using devices such as Amazon FireTV, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, and on any high-end mobile and tablet device.

In addition to that, the live streaming coverage will also be available for free on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page and you can follow all the action live on that platform if you are not located in any of the geoblocked territories. Schedule, entry lists, and results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: World champions confirmed for Monaco Diamond League meeting

Among the standout athletes set to compete at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway are world champions Karsten Warholm, Malaika Mihambo, Hellen Obiri, Daniel Stahl, Sam Kendricks, who will go up against Armand Duplantis and Renaud Lavillenie, as well as European star Femke Bol.

Coverage of the 2021 Bislett Games is slated to begin at 12:40 p.m. ET. with the women’s Javelin, men’s Discus, men’s Triple Jump, and women’s Long Jump also among the featured field events scheduled on dedicated feeds on PeacockTV.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Live television broadcast and streaming webcast of the running events will start at 2:00 p.m. ET with the women’s 400m hurdles, which will feature European Indoor 400m champion Bol from The Netherlands.

Reigning world 100m bronze medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast will tackle Swiss European indoor champion Ajla del Ponte and American Tokyo Olympic bound Javianne Oliver who finished second at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

READ: 2021 Gateshead Diamond League complete results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

World and Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada will continue his preparations for the Tokyo Games when he lines up in the men’s 200m against countryman Aaron Brown who copped the sprint double at the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials, as well as quarter milers, Botswana’s Isaac Makwala and American Vernon Norwood.

Thursday’s 2021 Bislett Games is the fourth stop on the Wanda Diamond League 2021 track and field calendar.

How to watch live TV broadcast and streaming – Bislett Games

BroadcasterTerritories
Match TVRussia
A1 BULGARIA – Sport MaxBulgaria
ERT Greece
BBCUnited Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
C MORE – TV4 /SVTSweden
CBCCanada
CCTVChina, Macao
Ceska TelevizeCzech Republic
CharltonIsrael
CineplexThailand
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
SKY- Mexico (Nova vision)Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
Fox SportsAustralia
Globo / Band SportsBrazil
Ziggo Sports /NOSNetherlands
MeasatMalaysia
Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist CableVietnam
NBC SportsUSA
NentDenmark
Nordic EntertainmentIceland
NRKNorway
SkyItaly and the Vatican City
RTVSSlovakia
Ssport Turkey
Sky DeutschlandGermany
SparkNew Zealand
Sport TV PortugalPortugal
SPORTALL/ L’ÉquipeFrance
SRGSwitzerland
StarhubSingapore
SUPERSPORT (english speaking) and CANAL + International (french speaking)Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
Tele RedArgentina
MovistarSpain
PolsatPoland
SPORTKLUBBosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
VRTBelgium
MTVFinland
SentanaUkraine
Belarus SportBelarus
Wanda Diamond League YouTube / FacebookBhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela
Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

track-and-field-live-streaming track-and-field-live-streaming

Just In

How to watch Irena Szewinska Memorial live stream

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Irena Szewinska Memorial on YouTube and other networks online on Wednesday evening.

5 hours ago
Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61 Gabby-Thomas-winning-US-Olympic-trials-21.61

Main News

Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Fraser-Pryce set for 200m clash in Monaco

The Meeting Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco on 9 will see Gabby Thomas, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo going head-to-head.

1 day ago
Sydney_McLaughlin_American_Track_League_400mH Sydney_McLaughlin_American_Track_League_400mH

Main News

Day 10: How to watch 2012 U.S. Olympic trials

How to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials? You can stream all the action on NBC and the Olympic Champion...

3 days ago
Christopher-Taylor-Jamaica-Trials-400m-Winning Christopher-Taylor-Jamaica-Trials-400m-Winning

Main News

How to watch, listen the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 4

Watch live streaming coverage of the Jamaica Olympic trials day 4 coverage live, with Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, and Thompson-Herah, McLeod in action.

3 days ago