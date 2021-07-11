Valerie Adams wins, Nowicki beats Fajdek at 2021 Kamila Skolimowska Festival

Valerie Adams, Tomas Walsh and Wojciech Nowicki were all among the winners at the 2021 Kamila Skolimowska Festival – Area Permit Outdoor Meeting – held in Władysławowo, Poland on Sunday (11). Click here for the complete results.

The surprise on the day, perhaps came in the men’s hammer throw where Nowicki defeated his fellow countryman Paweł Fajdek, the world champion and current world leader – after the Poland star produced a mark of 81.36m in to the fifth round to improve his season’s best from 80.86m.

Nowicki, the reigning Olympic bronze medalist, enjoyed a very good series at the Cetniewo Olympic Preparations Center where his last two throws went beyond 81-meters and had another mark of 80.65m, which came in the fourth round.

Four-time world champion Fajdek, who remains the favorite to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer, struggled throughout the competition and ended with just one measured mark of 79.19m, well below his season’s best and world leading performance of 82.98m.

Myhaylo Kokhan of Ukraine was also below his best on Sunday with his top mark on the day at 76.77m coming in the final round. He has a personal best of 80.78m, which came earlier this week at the 2021 Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary.

Valerie Adams and Tom Walsh Takes Shot Put Titles

Meanwhile, multiple world and Olympic champion Valerie Adams of New Zealand continued her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics with a season’s best effort of 19.75m to win the women’s shot put contest and collected her eight successive victory in 2021.

Adams, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion, was producing her best mark outdoors since throwing 20.42m to win the silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games five-years-ago. Her effort at Sunday’s Kamila Skolimowska Festival also bettered the 36-year-old’s pervious season’s best of 19.65m.

USA’s Chase Ealey finished second with a toss of 18.23m, while third place went to Poland’s Klaudia Kardasz (18.05m). READ MORE: Complete 2021 Gyulai Istvan Memorial Results

Olympic bronze medalist Tom Walsh continued his Tokyo preparations with a 21.60m throw to win the men’s shot put. Five of the six throws by the New Zealand No. 4 ranked throw in 2021 were over 21 meters, with his sixth round effort resulted in a scratch.

American Josh Awotunde was second with 21.50m with European champion Michal Haratyk of Poland taking third with 20.64m.

Elsewhere at the 2021 Kamila Skolimowska Festival, Olympic silver medalist Piotr Małachowski of Poland won the men’s discus throw with 62.66m, beating countrymen Bartłomiej Stoj (62.12m) and Robert Urbanek (62.02m).

Olympic finalist Maria Andrejczyk of Poland only needed 59.96m to win the women’s javelin throw, she has a world leading mark and national record of 71.40m this season.

Malwina Kopron, the world 2017 bronze medalist, took the women’s hammer throw with 75.28m.

The 2021 Kamila Skolimowska Festival is part of the European Area Permit Outdoor Meetings.