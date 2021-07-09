Connect with us

How and where to watch Atlanta American Track League meeting

Watch the 2021 American Track League in Atlanta on Friday (9) on ESPN2 and WatchESPN. Several of the world’s top athletes will line-up at the meet.

Published

American-Track-League-ESPN-May-31
Watch live streaming coverage and follow coverage of the American Track League meeting in Duval on ESPN

The 2021 American Track League continues on Friday night in Atlanta, and you can watch the live streaming television and webcast of the meeting. Action on Friday will begin at 7:00 pm ET with ESPN2 providing the live television broadcast. WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App will have online streaming for those fans looking to watch via the internet. Follow the live results here

Who are the top athletes competing at the Atlanta American Track League?

While several of the world’s top athletes have opted to line-up in Europe at the Diamond League meetings, the likes of Yohan Blake, English Gardner, Danielle Williams, Tiffany Porter, Kristi Castlin, Hansel Parchment, Devon Allen, and Chantel Malone have decided to stay closer to home and compete in Atlanta.

In the sprints, Jamaican 2011 world champion Blake will line-up in the men’s 100m against Americans Jaylen Bacon, Chris Belcher, and Kyree King, while Gardner is among the starters on the women’s side, along with compatriot Hannah Cunliffe, and Jamaicans Remona Burchell and Natalliah Whyte.

Jamaican world silver medalist Danielle Williams returns to the track for the first time since finishing 4th in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Jamaica Championships and missed out on representing her country at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.

Joining her in the event are American Olympic bronze medalist Castlin, her teammate Christina Clemons, as well as British champion and the 2014 European Championships gold medal winner Porter.

Parchment hopes to maintain form in men’s hurdles

Elsewhere, London 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Hansle Parchment of Jamaica and American Devon Allen headline the list of starters in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Parchment, who owns a personal best of 12.94s, finished third at the Jamaica Championships last month in 13.16, while Allen was second at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in 13.10.

Jessica Beard, Natasha Hastings, and Courtney Okolo of USA will start in the women’s 400m with Candice McLeod and Anastasia Le-Roy also in the line-up.

In the women’s long jump, Pan American Games champion Chantel Malone of the British Virgin Islands will lead the way along with Briton’s Loraine Uren, Darya Klishina of Russia, Nigerian Ese Brume, and Akela Jones of Barbados.

