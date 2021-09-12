How to watch 2021 ISTAF Berlin Continental Tour meet live

Several of the world’s best athletes will close out their 2021 season this weekend and track and field fans can watch them in action at the 2021 ISTAF Berlin. The meet, which takes place on Sunday (12) at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, is a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level.

You can watch the live stream from the ISTAF Berlin as well as follow all the results, and see the events schedule. Start Lists | Info | Follow the live results here.

Fans will have several ways to access the free worldwide live stream by ZDF Sports, ZDF TV and TVP Sports in Poland.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Germany: Live broadcast of the 100th ISTAF from Berlin

Sunday, September 12th, 5:10 pm – 6:55 pm on ZDF Sports, and ZDF TV

For the fans in the UK / USA: FloSports streaming portal watch live stream here: https://flosports.link/2TkCymR

Among the starters set to feature at the meet is Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway who will contest the men’s 400m hurdles. Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde and American Aldrich Bailey Jr. are among the athletes hoping to challenge to Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita who has been in fine form this season will start as the favorite in a race that has five women with sub-11 seconds PB

Jamaica’s Tokyo 2020 4x100m relay gold medalist Briana Williams will also race in the women’s 100m along with compatriot Natasha Morrison, who has a PB of 10.87 seconds, done earlier this season.

USA’s Marvin Bracy and Canadian Aaron Brown lead the way on the men’s side.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.