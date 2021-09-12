Connect with us

How to watch 2021 ISTAF Berlin Continental Tour meet live
How to watch the 2021 USATF 10 Mile Championships

How to watch the 2021 Great North Run live!

How to watch the 2021 Vienna City Marathon live free

How to watch the 2021 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile

Full list of 2021 Wanda Diamond League champions
USA-Marvin-Bracy-looks-on
USA sprinter Marvin Bracy looks on after his race. Photo: Alamy Live News

You can watch all the live streaming coverage of the 2021 ISTAF Berlin Continental Tour meet live on FloSports and ZDF TV on Sunday (12).

Published

Several of the world’s best athletes will close out their 2021 season this weekend and track and field fans can watch them in action at the 2021 ISTAF Berlin. The meet, which takes place on Sunday (12) at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, is a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level.

You can watch the live stream from the ISTAF Berlin as well as follow all the results, and see the events schedule. Start Lists | Info | Follow the live results here.

Fans will have several ways to access the free worldwide live stream by ZDF SportsZDF TV and TVP Sports in Poland.

How to watch the 2021 USATF 10 Mile Championships

In Germany: Live broadcast of the 100th ISTAF from Berlin
Sunday, September 12th, 5:10 pm – 6:55 pm on ZDF Sportsand ZDF TV

For the fans in the UK / USA: FloSports streaming portal watch live stream here:  https://flosports.link/2TkCymR

Among the starters set to feature at the meet is Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway who will contest the men’s 400m hurdles. Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde and American Aldrich Bailey Jr. are among the athletes hoping to challenge to Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita who has been in fine form this season will start as the favorite in a race that has five women with sub-11 seconds PB

Jamaica’s Tokyo 2020 4x100m relay gold medalist Briana Williams will also race in the women’s 100m along with compatriot Natasha Morrison, who has a PB of 10.87 seconds, done earlier this season.

USA’s Marvin Bracy and Canadian Aaron Brown lead the way on the men’s side.

Schedule time Central European / GMT +2.

13:30Stadium opening
14:3516 x 50m prelims school relay (3)
15:10Shot put – Para F40 / F41
 50m junior sprint (4)
15:40Opening
16:00100m wheelchair speed driving – mixed
 Discus throw – women
16:15High jump – women
 16 x 50m school relay – final
16:30Pole Vault – Men
16:40100m – Para T61 / T62 / T64
16:50400m – women
17:05400m hurdles – men
17:141,500m – women
17:20Long jump – women
17:33100m hurdles – women
17:35Award ceremonies
17:40Javelin Throw – Men
17:50110m hurdles – men
18:103,000m obstacle – women
18:30100m – men
18:40100m – women
18:50Award ceremonies
