How to watch 2021 ISTAF Berlin Continental Tour meet live

Several of the world’s best athletes will close out their 2021 season this weekend and track and field fans can watch them in action at the 2021 ISTAF Berlin. The meet, which takes place on Sunday (12) at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, is a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level.
You can watch the live stream from the ISTAF Berlin as well as follow all the results, and see the events schedule. Start Lists | Info | Follow the live results here.
Fans will have several ways to access the free worldwide live stream by ZDF Sports, ZDF TV and TVP Sports in Poland.
In Germany: Live broadcast of the 100th ISTAF from Berlin
Sunday, September 12th, 5:10 pm – 6:55 pm on ZDF Sports, and ZDF TV
For the fans in the UK / USA: FloSports streaming portal watch live stream here: https://flosports.link/2TkCymR
Among the starters set to feature at the meet is Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway who will contest the men’s 400m hurdles. Jamaica’s Jaheel Hyde and American Aldrich Bailey Jr. are among the athletes hoping to challenge to Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion.
Great Britain’s Daryll Neita who has been in fine form this season will start as the favorite in a race that has five women with sub-11 seconds PB
Jamaica’s Tokyo 2020 4x100m relay gold medalist Briana Williams will also race in the women’s 100m along with compatriot Natasha Morrison, who has a PB of 10.87 seconds, done earlier this season.
USA’s Marvin Bracy and Canadian Aaron Brown lead the way on the men’s side.
Schedule time Central European / GMT +2.
13:30 Stadium opening 14:35 16 x 50m prelims school relay (3) 15:10 Shot put – Para F40 / F41 50m junior sprint (4) 15:40 Opening 16:00 100m wheelchair speed driving – mixed Discus throw – women 16:15 High jump – women 16 x 50m school relay – final 16:30 Pole Vault – Men 16:40 100m – Para T61 / T62 / T64 16:50 400m – women 17:05 400m hurdles – men 17:14 1,500m – women 17:20 Long jump – women 17:33 100m hurdles – women 17:35 Award ceremonies 17:40 Javelin Throw – Men 17:50 110m hurdles – men 18:10 3,000m obstacle – women 18:30 100m – men 18:40 100m – women 18:50 Award ceremonies