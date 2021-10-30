How to follow the 2021 Patriot League Cross Country Championships live results

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The 2021 Patriot League Cross Country Championships will close out the busy week of NCAA DI conference meets on Sunday, Oct. 31, and you can follow the live results and team score updates as the event unfolds.

The women’s 6K race will begin at 11 a.m. ET and it will be followed by the men’s 8K event, which starts at noon. All 10 Patriot League schools will compete in the championships, with team scoring determined by each squad’s top-five finishers.

Follow The 2021 Patriot League Cross Country Championship

Race Time Coverage Women’s 6K Championship 11 a.m. ET Live Results Men’s 8K Championship Noon ET Live Results

Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus Cross Country Course will serve as the host venue for the championships. Army West Point and Boston University enter this weekend’s meeting as the defending champions after securing respective titles during the COVID-19 pandemic affected conference championships in March.

The Army West Point men’s team will be seeking for its fifth straight Patriot League Cross Country Championships, while the Boston University women are battling for their third successive league title.

“The women have some high expectations as the returning champions,” associate head cross country coach Jordan Carpenter said on the Boston University official website.

“We have been building momentum all year long and we know if we go execute the race we know we are capable of that we will walk away with the victory. Army and Navy both have great squads this season, so we will certainly have our work cut out for us. In the individual race, we expect to have a handful of women at the front of the field with Andrea Claeson and Corinne Batsu looking to contest for a top-three finish.”

Runners To Watch This Year?

The 2021 Patriot League Cross Country Championships field welcomes eight All-League honorees, including five of the top-six finishers from the 2021 spring championship. Bucknell senior Ashlyn Ramos, the individual champion from the 2021 spring championship, returns as well as runner-up and fellow NCAA-qualifier Andrea Claeson of Boston University.

Army West Point senior Marshall Beatty, the 2020-21 Patriot League Men’s Cross Country individual champion, and Boston University sophomore Matthew Mason (12), the League rookie of the year, return to the field in 2021.

The Patriot League Cross Country Championships will be held on Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus for the 10th time and second within the last calendar year. The 2020-21 championships were held in Bethlehem, Pa., in March.