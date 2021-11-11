NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings, how to follow live!

The follow are the complete list of NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings taking place on Friday. A total of nine meetings are listed for this week and all the fields are loaded with talents.

Entering the meets on Friday are schools hoping to punch tickets to the 2021 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships later this month. Florida State will be the host of the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The top-two finishing programs at each regional site will earn an automatic qualifying slots for Nationals and number of teams will be hoping to be in the mix and become one of the 18 automatic qualifiers.

Following the meetings, the NCAA Division I Cross Country Subcommittee will then select an additional 13 at-large teams to fill out the 31-team field at Nationals. Those teams finishing third and fourth at regionals have the highest likelihood of receiving an at-large selection to Nationals.

Live results and team score updates will be available through the respective links below and you will not want to miss any of the action this week.

Nov. 12 : Regionals These will take place across multiple sites this Friday (all times Eastern) Great Lakes: Evansville | Noon : Women’s 6K | 1 p.m.: Men’s 10K Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh | Noon: Women’s 6K | 1 p.m.: Men’s 10K Midwest: Iowa | Noon: Women’s 6K | 1 p.m.: Men’s 10K Mountain: BYU | 1 p.m.: Women’s 6K | 2 p.m.: Men’s 10K Northeast: UMass Lowell | 11 a.m.: Women’s 6K | Noon: Men’s 10K South Central: Baylor | 11 a.m.: Women’s 6K | Noon: Men’s 10K South: North Alabama | 9:30 a.m.: Women’s 6K | 10:30 a.m.: Men’s 10K Southeast: Kentucky | 11 a.m.: Women’s 6K | Noon: Men’s 10K West: Sacramento | 1 p.m.: Women’s 6K | 2 p.m.: Men’s 10K

: Regionals Nov. 13 : Selection show announcing individual and team participants Watch live on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. ET

: Selection show announcing individual and team participants Nov. 20 : DI Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida (Hosted by Florida State) 10:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Final 11:10 a.m. ET: Men’s Final

