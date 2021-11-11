Connect with us

NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings, how to follow live!
How to follow the 2021 NCAA Mountain Cross Country Regional

How to watch the 2021 KCAC Cross Country Championships

How to watch the 2021 NCAA South Central Regional Championship

Follow NCAA DII Cross Country Central Regional live results!

How to follow the 2021 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference cross country championships
Follow 2021 NCAA DI Cross Country Regional

Follow all the action from the 2021 NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings on Friday. Live results and team score updates available.

Published

The follow are the complete list of NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings taking place on Friday. A total of nine meetings are listed for this week and all the fields are loaded with talents.

Entering the meets on Friday are schools hoping to punch tickets to the 2021 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships later this month. Florida State will be the host of the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 20.

READ MORE: How to follow the 2021 NCAA Mountain Cross Country Regional

The top-two finishing programs at each regional site will earn an automatic qualifying slots for Nationals and number of teams will be hoping to be in the mix and become one of the 18 automatic qualifiers.

Following the meetings, the NCAA Division I Cross Country Subcommittee will then select an additional 13 at-large teams to fill out the 31-team field at Nationals. Those teams finishing third and fourth at regionals have the highest likelihood of receiving an at-large selection to Nationals.

Live results and team score updates will be available through the respective links below and you will not want to miss any of the action this week.

  • Nov. 12: Regionals
    • These will take place across multiple sites this Friday (all times Eastern)
    • Great Lakes: Evansville | Noon : Women’s 6K | 1 p.m.: Men’s 10K
    • Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh | Noon: Women’s 6K | 1 p.m.: Men’s 10K
    • Midwest: Iowa | Noon: Women’s 6K | 1 p.m.: Men’s 10K
    • Mountain: BYU | 1 p.m.: Women’s 6K | 2 p.m.: Men’s 10K
    • Northeast: UMass Lowell | 11 a.m.: Women’s 6K | Noon: Men’s 10K
    • South Central: Baylor | 11 a.m.: Women’s 6K | Noon: Men’s 10K
    • South: North Alabama | 9:30 a.m.: Women’s 6K | 10:30 a.m.: Men’s 10K
    • Southeast: Kentucky | 11 a.m.: Women’s 6K | Noon: Men’s 10K
    • West: Sacramento | 1 p.m.: Women’s 6K | 2 p.m.: Men’s 10K
  • Nov. 13: Selection show announcing individual and team participants
    • Watch live on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. ET
  • Nov. 20: DI Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida (Hosted by Florida State)
    • 10:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Final
    • 11:10 a.m. ET: Men’s Final
NCAA DI Great Lakes Regional
Angel Mounds		Evansville
Fri Nov 12		Timing Site
NCAA DI Mid-Atlantic Regional
Goodman Course		Lehigh
Fri Nov 12		Timing Site
NCAA DI Midwest Regional
Iowa City, Iowa * Ashton Cross Country Course		Iowa
Fri Nov 12		Timing Site
NCAA DI Mountain Regional
East Bay Golf Course		BYU
Fri Nov 12		Timing Site
NCAA DI Northeast Regional
Franklin Park		UMass Lowell
Fri Nov 12		Timing Site
NCAA DI South Regional
John Hunt Park		North Alabama
Fri Nov 12		Timing Site
NCAA DI South Central Regional
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course		Baylor
Fri Nov 12		Timing Site
NCAA DI Southeast Regional
E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park		Kentucky
Fri Nov 12		Timing Site
NCAA DI West Regional
Haggin Oaks Golf Complex		Sacramento State
Fri Nov 12		Timing Site

