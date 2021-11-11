NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings, how to follow live!

The follow are the complete list of NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meetings taking place on Friday. A total of nine meetings are listed for this week and all the fields are loaded with talents.
Entering the meets on Friday are schools hoping to punch tickets to the 2021 NCAA DI Cross Country Championships later this month. Florida State will be the host of the 2021 NCAA Cross Country National Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 20.
READ MORE: How to follow the 2021 NCAA Mountain Cross Country Regional
The top-two finishing programs at each regional site will earn an automatic qualifying slots for Nationals and number of teams will be hoping to be in the mix and become one of the 18 automatic qualifiers.
Following the meetings, the NCAA Division I Cross Country Subcommittee will then select an additional 13 at-large teams to fill out the 31-team field at Nationals. Those teams finishing third and fourth at regionals have the highest likelihood of receiving an at-large selection to Nationals.
Live results and team score updates will be available through the respective links below and you will not want to miss any of the action this week.
- Nov. 12: Regionals
- These will take place across multiple sites this Friday (all times Eastern)
- Great Lakes: Evansville | Noon : Women’s 6K | 1 p.m.: Men’s 10K
- Mid-Atlantic: Lehigh | Noon: Women’s 6K | 1 p.m.: Men’s 10K
- Midwest: Iowa | Noon: Women’s 6K | 1 p.m.: Men’s 10K
- Mountain: BYU | 1 p.m.: Women’s 6K | 2 p.m.: Men’s 10K
- Northeast: UMass Lowell | 11 a.m.: Women’s 6K | Noon: Men’s 10K
- South Central: Baylor | 11 a.m.: Women’s 6K | Noon: Men’s 10K
- South: North Alabama | 9:30 a.m.: Women’s 6K | 10:30 a.m.: Men’s 10K
- Southeast: Kentucky | 11 a.m.: Women’s 6K | Noon: Men’s 10K
- West: Sacramento | 1 p.m.: Women’s 6K | 2 p.m.: Men’s 10K
- Nov. 13: Selection show announcing individual and team participants
- Watch live on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. ET
- Nov. 20: DI Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida (Hosted by Florida State)
- 10:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Final
- 11:10 a.m. ET: Men’s Final
|NCAA DI Great Lakes Regional
Angel Mounds
|Evansville
Fri Nov 12
|Timing Site
|NCAA DI Mid-Atlantic Regional
Goodman Course
|Lehigh
Fri Nov 12
|Timing Site
|NCAA DI Midwest Regional
Iowa City, Iowa * Ashton Cross Country Course
|Iowa
Fri Nov 12
|Timing Site
|NCAA DI Mountain Regional
East Bay Golf Course
|BYU
Fri Nov 12
|Timing Site
|NCAA DI Northeast Regional
Franklin Park
|UMass Lowell
Fri Nov 12
|Timing Site
|NCAA DI South Regional
John Hunt Park
|North Alabama
Fri Nov 12
|Timing Site
|NCAA DI South Central Regional
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course
|Baylor
Fri Nov 12
|Timing Site
|NCAA DI Southeast Regional
E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park
|Kentucky
Fri Nov 12
|Timing Site
|NCAA DI West Regional
Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
|Sacramento State
Fri Nov 12
|Timing Site