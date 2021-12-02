American stars Crouser and Kovacs to battle at Millrose Games

NEW YORK, NY – The two best shot putters in the world will bring an electric show to New York City as they renew their rivalry at the center of The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center, in a shot put event sponsored by health technology company, Thorne.

World record-holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser will take on 2019 world champion Joe Kovacs, twice the Olympic silver medalist in the 114th Millrose Games’ Thorne Men’s Shot Put. These two titans of throwing will join dozens of other Olympians at the Millrose Games, scheduled for Saturday, January 29th, 2022.

“I am excited to return to the Millrose Games to showcase one of Team USA’s strongest events,” Crouser said. “It’s an honor to compete in one of the premier indoor meetings at such a historic venue.”

Crouser is currently riding the most impressive run in the history of the shot put.

During the U.S. Olympic Trials last June, Crouser threw 23.37 meters to break the 31-year-old world record. He followed that performance with a truly dominant showing at the Olympic Games, defending his gold medal and launching all six of his throws further than his own previous Olympic record.

Crouser, 28, will open his 2022 season at the Millrose Games as he aims to continue pushing the record books out of reach.

But Kovacs will be no pushover.

In 2019, Kovacs threw his personal best of 22.91 meters to win gold at the Doha World Championships, edging out Crouser by one centimeter. He then threw beyond 22 meters four times in Tokyo to earn his second consecutive Olympic silver medal.

“I am so excited to come back to compete at the Millrose Games,” Kovacs said. “This 2022 season will be one to remember in the United States and it starts at The Armory. I look forward to competing against Ryan Crouser and the rest of the field in front of family, friends, and the very knowledgeable New York track & field community.”

The shot put at the Millrose Games takes place in the middle of the infield, putting these spectacular athletes front and center for The Armory spectators to witness. This marks the third year of utilizing this unique format. Crouser was the champion at the previous two Millrose Games, with Kovacs placing second on both occasions.

“I’m thrilled the world’s top two shot put stars will return to The Armory on January 29th,” said Armory Foundation Co-President Rita Finkel, “and I’m just as excited for our fans who will be attending the Millrose games. Our track & field fans will witness firsthand what the world saw in Tokyo over the summer from Ryan and Joe.

“Both of them will be performing at the top of their game from the center of The Armory infield and will be motivated by an electric atmosphere at The Armory and from a national, international television audience. That’s very special.”

Thorne, a health and technology company that is one of the two vertically integrated brands under Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, will be sponsoring the men’s shot put event.

“Thorne is honored to be part of this historic event, as the track and field community exhibits the epitome of personal wellness and fitness,” said Vice President of Athletic Business Development for Thorne Health Tech, Wes Barnett. “We look forward to supporting two titans of the sport battling supremacy and sharing our data-driven health solutions geared towards optimizing health and performance at the event.”

The Millrose Games is the most storied event in indoor track and field. Stay tuned over the coming months as more athletes are announced for the 114th Millrose Games. U.S. Olympic Trials champions and Tokyo Olympic finalists Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Cole Hocker are the first two athletes to be announced for the 2022 women’s and men’s WHOOP Wanamaker Miles, respectively. They will be a part of the two signature events of the Millrose Games.

Millrose Games alumni earned 29 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including 13 gold medals. With highest-level competition at the youth, high school, collegiate, club, and professional levels, there is truly something for everyone at the Millrose Games.

Tickets can be purchased by going to https://www.millrosegames.org/get-tickets