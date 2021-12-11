How to watch the 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championships?

Dublin will host the 27th edition of the SPAR European Cross Country Championships on Sunday (12) and you can watch and follow all the live streaming coverage and live results from the championships online.

The European Cross Country Championships will be making a return to Ireland, following a successful 2009 edition.

What TV channel is showing the 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championships?

Sunday, 12 December – Live Coverage Starts at 4:30 am ET | Click Here For Startlist

Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website (LIVE TEXT COMMENTARY) and app with commentary from Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe. Also Watch Live Here: RTÉ Player | BBC iPlayer | Eurovision Sports TV | Live Stream | Live Results | Medals

Watch highlights on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Without a doubt, all eyes will be fixed on Norway standout and the youngest competitor in the senior men’s race, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who will be making his senior debut in the men’s race in Fingal-Dublin.

The 21-year-old comes into the 2021 SPAR European Cross Country Championships hoping to close out the calendar year with a victory after a productive campaign on the track where he won the Olympic 1500 metres title at the Tokyo 2020 Games this past summer.

Ingebrigtsen is no stranger to winning at these championships, having won four consecutive European Under 20 Cross Country individual titles from 2016 to 2019.

Ingebrigtsen will lead a very strong Norway team in the senior men’s race that will also include his older brother Filip and Zerei Kbrom, the Norway national record holder for 10K.

Keep a close eye also on France’s Jimmy Gressier, who is moving up to race against the senior men after dominating the U23 category at the European Cross Country Championships by winning three successive individual and team titles between 2017 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Great Britain will be led by national trial winners Jack Rowe and Jess Judd in the men’s and women’s senior races.

Yasemin Can Goes For 5th Straight SPAR European Cross Country Championships Titles

Leading the way on the women’s side, though, is Kenyan-born Turkish runner Yasemin Can, who has won four times already at these championships. Can, who has never been beaten at the SPAR European Cross Country Championships, is aiming to become only the second five-time winner in event history in Fingal-Dublin.

She won titles in Chia 2016, Samorin 2017, Tilburg 2018 and Lisbon 2019. Her fourth successive senior title in Portugal two years ago matched Paulo Guerra of Portugal who also won four crowns between 1994 and 2000.

Another victory for Can on Sunday would see the 25-year-old emulating Ukraine’s Sergey Lebid, who successfully won five senior men’s titles between 2001 and 2005.

Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen is expected to lead the challengers ready to dethrone Can of her title, while five of the top six finishers from Lisbon two years ago, including Norwegian Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal, will return to the start-line in Dublin.

27th SPAR European Cross Country Championships Schedule

Start Times lists in Eastern Standard:



5:00 U20 Men Final (6000m)

5:28 U20 Women Final (4000m)

5:50 U23 Men Final (8000m)

6:23 U23 Women Final (6000m)

7:21 Mixed Relay Final (4 x 1500m)

8:13 Senior Men Final (10.000m)

8:53 Senior Women Final (8000m)