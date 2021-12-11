How to watch the 2021 Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival?

Connect with us

Watch the 2021 Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival

Watch the 2021 Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival LIVE streaming coverage online and for free. YouTube will provide the action on both days.

Published

The 2021 Nike Melbourne Marathon Festival will take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday and you can watch all the action LIVE streaming coverage online and for free.

Live broadcast will begin at 1:45 pm ET and all the streaming coverage will be available on YouTube.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2021 Eastbay Cross Country Championships?

START LINE – **Local Times**

Arrive at the MCG/Start Line at least 30 minutes prior to event start time to. This gives you plenty of time to verify your vaccination and receive your wristband, plus utilise the Warm Clothing service (if required).  

SATURDAY 11 DEC, 2021
Start location: Yarra Park Path, parallel to Jolimont Station.

SriLankan Airlines 10k / 3:00 pm, Saturday 11 Dec
5km Run / 5:00 pm, Saturday 11 Dec
3km Walk / 6:00 pm, Saturday 11 Dec

SUNDAY 12 DEC, 2021
Start location: Batman Avenue, approximately 150m North of Rod Laver Arena.

42.195km Nike Melbourne Marathon / 6:00 am, Sunday 12 Dec
42.195km Nike Wheelchair Marathon / 6:55 am, Sunday 12 Dec
21.1km Nike Half Marathon / 7 am, Sunday 12 Dec

SPECTATORS – **Local Times**

Friends and family are invited to cheer you on as you cross the finish line. Free entry into the MCG will be available for fully vaccinated spectators through Gate 2 on Saturday from 2:30 pm and Sunday from 7:00am. Spectators and participants are unable to meet within the MCG, instead we recommend locating a meeting spot within Yarra Park. 

Bikes and Pets are not permitted inside the MCG (Guide Dogs excepted). For spectators with prams, if you intend to watch the Event within the MCG at the finish line and have a baby or a toddler; prams and pushers will be permitted into the MCG’s spectator areas located in the Olympic Stand and Member’s Reserve. Easy to fold pushers are recommended.

They are also be able to track your progress and watch the Festival’s live stream through the official Race App launching soon.

