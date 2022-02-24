Connect with us

Florida State women set to defend ACC Indoor Championships title

The Florida State women’s team is ready to defend its title at the 2022 ACC Indoor Championships and you can follow live streaming coverage of the three-day meeting. On the men’s side, look out for Trey Cunningham in the 60m hurdles!

Published

Florida State women target 2022 ACC Indoor Championships title

The Florida State women’s track and field heads to Blacksburg, Va., for the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships in search of defending the conference title. The championships will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday at the Rector Field House on the campus of Virginia Tech. Friday’s and Saturday’s coverage will be streamed on ACCNX.

The Seminoles enter the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships as the defending champions on the women’s side, having tallied 95 points to secure the team crown in 2021. The women’s team will be seeking a fifth ACC Indoor Championships this weekend. The team travels with 24 seniors. Florida is No. 6 in the USTFCCCA Conference TFRI: Track & Field Rating Index, released earlier this week.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

On the men’s side, Florida State will aim to improve on its third-place finish from last year’s championships. Trey Cunningham will start as one of the highlighted competitors for the Noles this season and could target another nation-leading and program record in the 60m hurdles before the week is over. Cunningham has been in the spotlight this indoor campaign after he broke the school record, the ACC record and ran the third-fastest time of 7.42 seconds over the 60m hurdles in collegiate history at the Tyson Invitational.

Meanwhile, Adriaan Wildschutt and Lauren Ryan each had record-breaking weekends the last time the Noles were in action. Cunningham (60m hurdles), Wildschutt (5000m run), and Ryan (3000m run) each lead the nation in their respective events.

MORE INFORMATION

There are five athletes and one relay team that hold indoor school records: Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m, 13:09.30; 3000m, 7:52.80), Trey Cunningham (60m hurdles, 7.42), Isaac Grimes (Long Jump, 8.35m), Lauren Ryan (3000m, 8:47.88; 5000m, 15:40.40), Ka’Tia Seymour (200m, 22.82), and the Distance Medley Relay team of Alyson Churchill, Ediong Odiong, Yasmine Abbes and Maudie Skyring (10.57.24).

Click here for more information about the Seminoles track and field teams and the ACC Indoor Championships.

