How to watch the 2022 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships?

The 2022 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday (17) and Friday and you can follow and watch live stream and result updates of the two-day championships.

Action is slated to get underway on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. with the women’s Pentathlon with the men’s Heptathlon starting at 8:50 a.m., while action on the track will begin at 12:00 p.m. with the final of women’s 3, 000m. Friday’s Day two will be streamed live on the SWAC Network YouTube Channel, starting at 12:00 p.m. Live Results | Watch | Record Book | Thursday Events – Heat Sheets | Friday Events – Heat Sheets

Alabama State’s men and Prairie View A&M’s women will start as the defending SWAC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships champions taking the respective titles in 2021. The Hornets are aiming to win a sixth consecutive men’s title, while the Panthers are seeking to repeats as the women’s league champions.

The 2022 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships Schedule

Thursday, February 17

8:30 a.m. – Women’s Pentathlon

8:50 a.m. – Men’s Heptathlon

Field Events

1:00 p.m. 20# Weight Throw Women’s Final

2:30 p.m. Long Jump Men’s Final

3:00 p.m. Pole Vault Men’s Trials and Final

4:00 p.m. Shot Put Men’s Trails and Finals

5:00 p.m. High Jump Men’s Trials and Finals

5:00 p.m. Long Jump Women’s Trials and Final

Track Events – PRELIMS

12:00 p.m. 3000 M Women’s Final

12:30 p.m. 3000 M Men’s Final

3:00 p.m. 60 M Hurdles Women’s

3:15 p.m. 60 M Hurdles Men’s

3:30 p.m. 60 M Dash Women’s

3:45 p.m. 60 M Dash Men’s

4:05 p.m. Mile Run Women’s

4:20 p.m. Mile Run Men’s

4:35 p.m. 400 M Dash Women’s

5:00 p.m. 400 M Dash Men’s

5:25 p.m. 800 M Run Women’s

5:45 p.m. 800 M Run Men’s

6:05 p.m. 200 M Dash Women’s

6:30 p.m. 200 M Dash Men’s

6:55 p.m. DMR Women’s Final

7:10 p.m. DMR Men’s Final

Friday, February 18

8:30 a.m. – Men’s Heptathlon

Field Events

10:00 a.m. 35# Weight Throw Men’s Trials and Finals

11:00 a.m. Triple Jump Women’s Trials and Finals

1:00 p.m. Pole Vault Women’s Finals

1:00 p.m. Triple Jump Men’s Trials and Finals

1:00 p.m. Shot Put Women’s Trials and Finals

2:00 p.m. High Jump Women’s Finals

Track Events – FINALS

12:00 p.m. 60 M Hurdles Women’s

12:10 p.m. 60 M Hurdles Men’s

12:20 p.m. 60 M Dash Women’s

12:30 p.m. 60 M Dash Men’s

12:45 p.m. Mile Run Women’s

12:55 p.m. Mile Run Men’s

1:10 p.m. 400 M Dash Women’s

1:20 p.m. 400 M Dash Men’s

1:30 p.m. 800 M Run Women’s

1:40 p.m. 800 M Run Men’s

1:50 p.m. 200 M Dash Women’s

2:00 p.m. 200 M Dash Men’s

2:10 p.m. 5,000 M Run Women’s

3:35 p.m. 5,000 M Run Men’s

4:20 p.m. 4 X 400 M Relay Women’s

4:30 p.m. 4 X 400 M Relay Men’s