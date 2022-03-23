2022 Texas Relays Women’s Heptathlon Standings – Day 1 

Florida’s Anna Hall takes a commanding lead after day one of the women’s Heptathlon at the 2022 Texas Relays on Wednesday (23). Four of the seven events were completed with the remaining three disciplines slated for Thursday’s second day.

Anna Hall take big advantage to bed

In the women’s competition, reigning NCAA Indoor pentathlon champion Hall takes a 258-point overnight advantage after tallying a productive 3760 points in the first four events of the contest. Read more: Gabby Thomas to double up at Texas Relays 2022

After opening the competition with a 13.41 seconds performance in the 100m hurdles to score 1063 points, Hall cleared 1.77m in the high jump before setting two personal bests of 13.45m and 23.81 seconds in the shot put and 200m, respectively.

The new Florida Gators star secured a pair of wins during the process after topping the high jump and 200m performance lists. She backed those up by adding the second-best marks on the day in both the 100m hurdles and shot put.

Good day as well for Duke’s Isabel Wakefield

Trailing Hall the closest heading into bedtime were Duke pair Isabel Wakefield and Erin Marsh, as well as Florida’s Sterling Lester.

Wakefield ended the day with 3448 points after registering two personal bests and sits second overall.

After clocking 13.26 seconds to set a big personal best to open the competition in the 100m hurdles, Wakefield closed out the day with another PB of 24.28 in the 200m, the second quickest overall.

Her teammate Marsh, who was the runner-up to Hall at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the Pentathlon two weeks ago, goes to bed in third place with 3420 points.

Lester of Florida also enjoyed a good day after totaling 3405 points to close out the first day in fourth place, while Beatrice Juskeviciute of Cornell rounded out the top five on the first day with 3382 points.

The women’s heptathlon concludes on Thursday with the first event scheduled to go off at 10:30 am CT.

2022 Texas Relays Women’s Heptathlon Standings – Day 1

1; Anna Hall; Florida [SO]; 3760; 2; Isabel Wakefield; Duke [JR]; 3448; 3; Erin Marsh; Duke [SR]; 3420; 4; Sterling Lester; Florida [JR]; 3405; 5; Beatrice Juskeviciute; Cornell [SR]; 3382; 6; Avery McMullen; Colorado [SO]; 3350; 7; Annika Williams; Kentucky [SO]; 3291; 8; Jade Bontke; UT-Arlington [SR]; 3285; 9; Margot Temines; Tulane [JR]; 3257; 10; Zoe Hughes; Duke [SR]; 3248; 11; Kaitlin Smith; Houston Baptist [SR]; 3247; 12; Kristine Blazevica; Texas [SO]; 3221; 13; Safiya John; Arkansas-Pine Bluff [JR]; 3192; 14; Halley Folsom; BYU [SR]; 3191; 15; Elise Ulseth; North Dakota [SR]; 3187; 16; Holly Gerberding; South Dakota [SR]; 2892; 17; Sophie Galloway; Kentucky [FR]; 2839; 18; Ariel Pedigo; Oklahoma [FR]; 2120

