Florida’s Jasmine Moore named 2022 SEC indoor women’s field athlete of the year

Florida Gators standout jumper Jasmine Moore was named the 2022 SEC Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. Moore helped the Gators finish 2nd at the SEC Indoor Championships.

Moore Jasmine of the Florida Gators in action

After a dominant regular season and impressive effort at the SEC Indoor Championships 2022, Florida’s Jasmine Moore was named the SEC Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Year, as announced by the conference Wednesday afternoon. Read more: No. 1 Florida confident heading into NCAA Indoor Championships

Moore was a catalyst in the Gators’ second-place team finish in College Station two weeks ago. The Grand Prairie, Texas native swept the Long Jump (6.75m) and Triple Jump (14.11m) competitions, becoming just the third Florida athlete in school history to accomplish that feat.

The 20 team points she scored at the SEC Indoor Championships earned her a share of the Cliff Harper Trophy as the leading individual point scorer at the meet.

This is the second time Moore has earned an SEC Indoor Postseason Award in her career. After the 2020 season, Moore was named the SEC Indoor Women’s Freshman Field Athlete of the Year. Read more: How to watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships?

Moore is the NCAA Leader in both the Long Jump and Triple Jump and currently holds the Florida school record in both events. Her personal best of 14.55m in the Triple Jump, set at the Bob Pollock Meet in January, is also an NCAA Record.

She becomes the fourth Florida athlete to be named SEC Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Year and the first since Yanis David took home the honor in 2019.

Moore has been named in all three editions of The Bowerman Watch List this season and was also named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week following her record-breaking performance at Clemson in late January.

The 2020 Olympian helps lead the No. 1-ranked Florida women’s track and field team to Birmingham this weekend for the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Florida is among the favorites to contend for the team title this weekend while Moore figures to have a hand in the Long Jump and Triple Jump competitions.

The Gators haven’t won a women’s team title since 1992 and no Florida women’s athlete has ever won an NCAA Indoor Championship in the Long Jump. David was the last to win the Triple Jump in 2019.

Moore will get her weekend started Friday evening with the prelims and final of the Long Jump before switching over to the Triple Jump on Saturday night.

Story was written by Jared Rigdon, Florida Gators

