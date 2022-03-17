How to watch the 2022 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational?

The 2022 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational will be live broadcast from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Thursday (17) through Saturday (19) on RunnerSpace.com so if you don’t already have account, please visit the platform to secure your ticket to the event and many other track and field meetings across the country. Sign up here for your RunnerSpace +PLUS. The live stream and on-demand videos will be available. For updates and other information about the meet click: LIVE RESULTS/START LISTS AT SNAP TIMING

LIVE Broadcast Schedule. Event Schedule (Subject to change). Thursday 3/17 7:00pm ET Friday 3/18 10:30am ET Saturday 3/19 10:00am ET

What time does the 2022 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational starts?

The live streaming coverage will get underway on Thursday, March 17 at 7:00 pm ET, while viewers can log on at an earlier time, at 10:30 am ET on Friday and 10:00 am ET on Saturday for the last two days of action. Read more: How to watch the 2022 USATF Masters Indoor Championships?

Live broadcast will be focused on events taking place on the track oval, but the cameras will also take a few moment to pan elsewhere during the field event action when the schedule allows.

The two events slated for Thursday night are the men’s and women’s 10, 000 Meter runs. The men’s race will go off at 7:00 pm, while the women’s event is scheduled to begin at 7:45 pm.

Friday’s competition will start with the men’s Hammer and the women’s Javelin finals, followed by the women’s and men’s long jump final. The first track event is scheduled for 11:00 am with the women’s 1 Mile Run open final, while the men’s category will go at 11:30 am.

Don't forget that the live broadcast will be available on RunnerSpace.com but will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. On-demand archives of the meet will be posted here.