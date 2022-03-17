Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational?

You can watch all the live streaming coverage of the 2022 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational from Myrtle Beach from March 17-19 on RunnerSpace.com. Coverage on Thursday starts at 7:00 pm ET, Friday at 10:30 am, and Saturday at 10:00 am.

Published

Alan-Connie-Shamrock-Invitational-watch-live-stream
Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational from March 17th-19th, 2022

The 2022 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational will be live broadcast from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Thursday (17) through Saturday (19) on RunnerSpace.com so if you don’t already have account, please visit the platform to secure your ticket to the event and many other track and field meetings across the country. Sign up here for your RunnerSpace +PLUS. The live stream and on-demand videos will be available. For updates and other information about the meet click: LIVE RESULTS/START LISTS AT SNAP TIMING

LIVE Broadcast Schedule. Event Schedule (Subject to change).
Thursday 3/177:00pm ET
Friday 3/1810:30am ET
Saturday 3/1910:00am ET

What time does the 2022 Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational starts?

The live streaming coverage will get underway on Thursday, March 17 at 7:00 pm ET, while viewers can log on at an earlier time, at 10:30 am ET on Friday and 10:00 am ET on Saturday for the last two days of action. Read more: How to watch the 2022 USATF Masters Indoor Championships?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Live broadcast will be focused on events taking place on the track oval, but the cameras will also take a few moment to pan elsewhere during the field event action when the schedule allows.

The two events slated for Thursday night are the men’s and women’s 10, 000 Meter runs. The men’s race will go off at 7:00 pm, while the women’s event is scheduled to begin at 7:45 pm.

Friday’s competition will start with the men’s Hammer and the women’s Javelin finals, followed by the women’s and men’s long jump final. The first track event is scheduled for 11:00 am with the women’s 1 Mile Run open final, while the men’s category will go at 11:30 am.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Don’t forget that the live broadcast will be available on RunnerSpace.com but will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. Don’t worry it’s easy and affordable to get one, just sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. On-demand archives of the meet will be posted here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Advertisement