How to watch the Tennessee Relays 2022?

You can watch the Tennessee Relays 2022 live broadcasting coverage from the Tom Black Track At LaPorte Stadium in Knoxville, from Thursday, 7 April to Saturday, 9 April.

Although the meeting will begin on Thursday, live streaming coverage will only be available on Friday and Saturday and you can watch the broadcast on ESPN SEC Network+. Read more: Day 2: How to watch CHAMPS 2022? Order of events schedule

How to get SEC Network+?

Many people have been seeking the availability of SEC Network+ and continue to believe that you only need to have an ESPN+ subscription to stream the platform’s contents. However, please note that in order to have access to the live contents on the SEC Network+ channel, you will a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription package that also includes SEC Network.

“SEC Network+ is a complimentary digital platform providing hundreds of additional digital-only events to fans through the ESPN App on connected devices. SEC Network+ is not a television channel.”

================end=================

Watch Day 2 live stream from 11:00 am ET | Day 3 live stream from 11:00 am ET | Live Results and Updates

Several of the nation’s top track and field programs will travel to Knoxville, to continue their respective preparations for the busy part of the season by competing at the Tennessee Relays 2022.

Among the schools down to join the host program the University of Tennessee, are Georgia, Clemson, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State University, and Cincinnati.

Below is the complete schedule for the Tennessee Relays 2022:

The 54th Tennessee Relays will take place on April 7-9, 2022 at Tom Black Track.

Thursday, April 7

Multi-Events

11:00 a.m. | W Heptathlon

11:00 a.m. | 100h-HJ-SP-200m

11:10 a.m. | M Scott Hartman Decathlon

11:10 a.m. | 100m-LJ-SP-HJ-400m

Field Events

4:00 p.m. | W Hammer

6:30 p.m. | M Hammer

Running Events

9:30 p.m. | W 10,000m

Friday, April 8

Multi Events

11:00 a.m. | M Scott Hartman Decathlon

11:00 a.m. | 110h-DT-PV-JAV-1500m

11:30 a.m. | W Heptathlon

11:30 a.m. | LJ-JAV-800m

Running Events

2:35 p.m. | M 110m Hurdles

2:50 p.m. | W 100m Hurdles

3:10 p.m. | M 100m

3:30 p.m. | W 100m

3:50 p.m. | M 400m Hurdles

4:05 p.m. | W 400m Hurdles

4:20 p.m. | M 400m

4:40 p.m. | W 400m

5:00 p.m. | M 800m

5:15 p.m. | W 800m

5:30 p.m. | M 200m

5:45 p.m. | W 200m



Power Hour | 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

M/W Shot Put

M/W Long Jump

W Invite Pole Vault

M 100m

W 100m

M 400m Hurdles

W 400m Hurdles

M 400m

W 400m

M 800m

W 800m

M 200m

W 200m

M 1500

W 1500

M 3000 Steeplechase

W 3000 Steeplechase

M 5000m

W 5000m

Field Events

2:00 p.m. | W Long Jump

4:00 p.m. | M Long Jump

4:00 p.m. | W Shot Put

4:30 p.m. | M Javelin

5:00 p.m. | W High Jump

7:00 p.m. | M Shot Put

7:00 p.m. | W Javelin

Saturday, April 9

Running Events

1:00 p.m. | W 4x1500m

1:20 p.m. | M 4x1500m

1:40 p.m. | W DMR

2:00 p.m. | M DMR

2:20 p.m. | W Sprint Medley Relay

2:40 p.m. | M Sprint Medley Relay

3:00 p.m. | W 4x100m

3:20 p.m. | M 4x100m

3:40 p.m. | W 4x800m

4:00 p.m. | M 4x800m

4:15 p.m. | W 4x400m

4:35 p.m. | M 4x400m



Field Events

11:00 a.m. | W Discus

11:00 a.m. | M Pole Vault

1:00 p.m. | M High Jump

1:00 p.m. | W Triple Jump

2:00 p.m. | M Discus

2:00 p.m. | W Pole Vault

3:00 p.m. | M Triple Jump