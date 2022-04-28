Jakob Tordsen wins Decathlon at 2022 Drake Relays – Day 2

DES MOINES — Who won the men’s multi-event at the 2022 Drake Relays?

Jakob Tordsen of Concordia-St. Paul captured the men’s decathlon on the second day at the 2022 Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom here at Drake Stadium on Thursday (28).

The victory by Tordsen was the second of the meeting in the multi-events for Concordia-St. Paul athletes after teammate Arika Robinson won the women’s heptathlon earlier in the day.

In the men’s decathlon, Tordsen, who started the second day in sixth place, grabbed the lead after the sixth event of the competition, the discus, and held it together in the remaining four events to finish with a career-best total of 7,145 points.

The Concordia-St. Paul senior bettered his previous best from 6108pts, while his new mark is ranked No. 5 on the NCAA Division II list nationally for 2022.

Robinson, meanwhile, went wire-to-wire en route to capturing the women’s heptathlon crown with 5,029 points, the No. 6 best mark this season on the 2022 NCAA Division II ranking list.

“It’s awesome. I think both of us should qualify for nationals with that, so to go down there and do that together will be really fun,” Tordsen was quoted as saying after the impressive win on Thursday.

“It hasn’t really sunk in how much I improved,” Tordsen added. “I had a thousand-point PR this week which is kind of unheard of. Just to put one together makes it really special.”

In the meantime, William Eggers, competing for the Athletic Lab TC, finished tallied 7,011 points to finish in second place with the former Marquette representative just edging former North Dakota State athlete Ryan Enerson of Ragnarok AC, who was third with 7,010 points.

Overnight leader Carter Morton of Northern Iowa fell out of the top three after the seventh event and faded to fourth place with a points tally of 6697.

His teammates Zack Butcher (6487pts) and Drew Bartels (6341pts) followed him directly in 5th and 6th, respectively.

Decathlon Points Standings – 2022 Drake Relays

1 Jakob Tordsen Concordia-St. Paul………. 7145

2 William Eggers Athletic Lab TC………. 7011

3 Ryan Enerson Ragnarok AC………. 7010

4 Carter Morton Northern Iowa………. 6697

5 Zack Butcher Northern Iowa………. 6487

6 Drew Bartels Northern Iowa………. 6341

7 Dalton Closson Wartburg………. 5845

8 Zach Morel Waldorf………. 5411

9 Zach Kraft Iowa State………. 5362

10 Mayson DeRousse Missouri Baptist………. 5133

DNF Matt Davis Northern Iowa

DNF Ibrahim-Checkron Azariah Unattached