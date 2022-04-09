Connect with us

Valarie Allman breaks own North American discus record with 71.46m

Olympic champion Valarie Allman broke her discus North American record with an impressive 71.46m throw at the 2022 Triton Invitational on Friday (8). The meeting continues today, Saturday, 9 April.

Published

Valarie Allman USA in action in the women's discus throw

LA JOLLA, Calif., — Olympic champion Valarie Allman of USA smashed her own North American record for the discus after recording an impressive 71.46m (234′ 5″) mark at the 2022 Triton Invitational in La Jolla on Friday (8).

Saturday, April 9
Field Events — 9:30 a.m. | Track Events — 11:05 a.m. 
Triton Track & Field Stadium | La Jolla, Calif.
Live Results | Meet Program (PDF)

Allman, who won the gold medal at the delayed 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, last summer, added a further 30 centimeters to her own previous continental record, while improving her lifetime best and American record of 71.16m.

Christian Coleman to open outdoors with 200m at LSU Joe May Invitational 2022

The 27-year-old opened the competition with a throw of 65.51m before topping that measure with her record-breaking attempt in the second round. Allman also had throws of 67.38m and 65.93m during the series.

Her winning mark is also an improvement on the world-leading effort from the previous 2022 best of 68.13m, done last month in San Antonio, Texas.

Allman, who is throwing over 70-meters for the fourth time in her career, produced the longest throw in the world for almost 30 years, according to World Athletics, while the American moved up to No.15 on the world all-time list.

Allman will be hoping to replicate her performance in Tokyo, last summer at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 on home soil in Eugene, later this summer, after finishing seventh in Doha, Qatar, in 2019.

Fellow Olympian Rachel Dincoff of USA finished in second place with 61.27m, while compatriot Laulauga Tausaga-Collins took third with 60.20m.

Also at the 2022 Triton Invitational, Autavia Fluker of USA threw a big personal best of 70.56m (231′ 6″) to win the women’s Hammer Throw.

The 23-year-old was bettering the 61.34m mark she produced to set a PB in 2019.

The meeting will continue in La Jolla, Calif., on Saturday with a loaded schedule that starts at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. Running events will begin at 11:05 a.m. PT / 2:05 p.m. ET with Yuki Koike of Japan among the international athletes done to compete.

2022 Triton Invitational women’s discus (invite) results

1 Valarie Allman ASICS/NYAC 71.46m AR
2 Rachel Dincoff Unattached 61.27m
3 Laulauga Tausaga Chula Vista Elite 60.20m
4 Jade Lally Unattached 57.99m
5 Kirsty Law Unattached 56.98m
6 Karlee Freeman USC 56.61m
7 Shadine Duquemin Great Britain 54.45m
8 Princess Kara Central Arizona 54.10m
9 Agnes Esser AVIC 53.38m
10 Makayla Kelby Washington 52.53m
11 Vanessa Kamga Unattached 51.89m
12 Phoebe Dowson Great Britain 51.26m
13 Beatrice Asomaning Washington 49.11m

