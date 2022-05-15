Day 3: How to watch Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022?

The Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 will continue on Sunday with Day 3 competition and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on several platforms, such as the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com.

With a number of other conference championship meetings concluding on Saturday, several track and field fans will be tuning in fully to the action at Hayward Field and they should expect some exciting performances across all the remaining disciplines.

Competition will begin at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET with the final of the women’s discus throw, while the track events will start at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET with the women’s 4x100m relay finals.

Among the top athletes that will be on show in the sprints on Sunday are Celera Barnes of USC, Kemba Nelson of Oregon and her teammate Micah Williams, along with USC’s Davonte Burnett and Johnnie Blockburger and Arizona State’s Justin Robinson.

Jorinde Van Klinken of Arizona State will headline the women’s discus field, while Oregon’s Emmanuel Ihemeje is the standout man in the triple jump, Earnie Sears III of USC in the men’s high jump, as well as a loaded men’s discus field that includes four men with PBs that are well over 62 meters.

Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 order of events

Sunday, May 15 1:00 PM W 4x100m Relay Final 1:10 PM M 4x100m Relay Final 1:20 PM W 1,500m Final 1:30 PM M 1,500m Final 1:40 PM W 100m Hurdles Final 1:47 PM M 110m Hurdles Final 1:55 PM W 400m Final 2:00 PM M 400m Final 2:05 PM W 100m Final 2:10 PM M 100m Final 2:15 PM W 800m Final 2:22 PM M 800m Final 2:30 PM W 400m Hurdles Final 2:37 PM M 400m Hurdles Final 2:45 PM W 200m Final 2:50 PM M 200m Final 3:00 PM W 5,000m Final 3:25 PM M 5,000m Final 3:50 PM W 4x400m Relay Final 4:05 PM M 4x400m Relay Final Field Events 11:00 AM W Discus Final 1:05 PM W High Jump Final 1:15 PM W Triple Jump Final 1:30 PM M Triple Jump Final 1:35 PM M High Jump Final 1:45 PM M Discus Final

