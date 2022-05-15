Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 3: How to watch Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022?

Published

Watch-Pac-12-Outdoor-Track-and-Field-Championships
Watch Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships

The Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 will continue on Sunday with Day 3 competition and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on several platforms, such as the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Now app and Pac-12.com.

With a number of other conference championship meetings concluding on Saturday, several track and field fans will be tuning in fully to the action at Hayward Field and they should expect some exciting performances across all the remaining disciplines.

ALSO HAPPENING TODAY: Day 3: Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022  order of events, how to watch?

Competition will begin at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET with the final of the women’s discus throw, while the track events will start at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET with the women’s 4x100m relay finals.

Among the top athletes that will be on show in the sprints on Sunday are Celera Barnes of USC, Kemba Nelson of Oregon and her teammate Micah Williams, along with USC’s Davonte Burnett and Johnnie Blockburger and Arizona State’s Justin Robinson.

Jorinde Van Klinken of Arizona State will headline the women’s discus field, while Oregon’s Emmanuel Ihemeje is the standout man in the triple jump, Earnie Sears III of USC in the men’s high jump, as well as a loaded men’s discus field that includes four men with PBs that are well over 62 meters.

Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 order of events

Sunday, May 15
1:00 PMW4x100m RelayFinal
1:10 PMM4x100m RelayFinal
1:20 PMW1,500mFinal
1:30 PMM1,500mFinal
1:40 PMW100m HurdlesFinal
1:47 PMM110m HurdlesFinal
1:55 PMW400mFinal
2:00 PMM400mFinal
2:05 PMW100mFinal
2:10 PMM100mFinal
2:15 PMW800mFinal
2:22 PMM800mFinal
2:30 PMW400m HurdlesFinal
2:37 PMM400m HurdlesFinal
2:45 PMW200mFinal
2:50 PMM200mFinal
3:00 PMW5,000mFinal
3:25 PMM5,000mFinal
3:50 PMW4x400m RelayFinal
4:05 PMM4x400m RelayFinal
Field Events
11:00 AMWDiscusFinal
1:05 PMWHigh JumpFinal
1:15 PMWTriple JumpFinal
1:30 PMMTriple JumpFinal
1:35 PMMHigh JumpFinal
1:45 PMMDiscusFinal

Additional Pac-12 Network information: Subscribers can login to watch all seven Pac-12 Networks channels in HD. In addition to iOS and Android, the
Pac-12 Now app is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Pac-12.com is your home for all Pac-12 news, scores, schedules and access to Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12 Insider, videos on demand and much more.

In this article:,,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule 2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule

Main News

2022 CARIFTA Games Order of Events- Day 1 and how to watch

Day One order of events, live results and schedule for the 2022 CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 16...

April 16, 2022
Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky

Main News

Abby Steiner runs 22.05; Christian Coleman posts 19.92 at Kentucky Invitational

Abby Steiner ran an impressive 22.05 and Christian Coleman clocked 19.92 to win 200m titles at the 2022 Kentucky Invitational on Friday (22). Follow...

April 22, 2022
Advertisement