Olympic champ Thompson-Herah wins 200m season opener at home

Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson were among the stars at the 2nd meet of the JAAA/SDF Jubilee series on Saturday (7). Watch highlights.

Published

Elaine-Thompson-Herah-Jura-Levy-Natasha-Morrison
Elaine Thompson of Jamaica in action in the women's 100m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reigning Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and fellow Olympic gold medalist Shericka Jackson were standout performers at the second meet of the JAAA/SDF Jubilee series held at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Saturday.

Additionally, young sprinter Oblique Seville, who trains at the Racers Track Club under the guidance of Usain Bolt’s former coach, Glen Mills, along with thrower Travis Smikle, were also in good form at the one day meeting.

Sprint star Thompson-Herah, made a comfortable start over the 200m this season by causing to time of 22.75 seconds in a slight -0.6 m/s headwind.

READ MORE: Watch: Erriyon Knighton runs stunning 19.49 to break World U20 record at LSU Invitational

The five-time Olympic champion got away quickly and was never troubled as she strode through the line, defeating World Indoor 400m bronze medalist Stephanie Ann McPherson, who posted a solid 23.16, while Natasha Morrison ran 23.52 for third.

Meanwhile, versatile sprinter Jackson opened her 2022 campaign over 100m with a time of 11.00 seconds, achieved in a -1.8 m/s headwind.

The Olympic bronze medalist behind Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce last summer, was clear of the field with 40 metres to go and she held her form for the comfortable win.

Bahamian sprinter Antonique Strahan, who has already clocked a PB of 10.99 seconds this season, had to settle for second place this time with 11.40 secs, while the quick-starting Remona Burchell ended third at 11.43.

In the men’s 100m, Olympian Oblique Seville once again displayed sublime form as he stretched away from his more experienced rivals to win comfortably.

The Olympic semi-finalist was slightly disappointed not dip below the 10 seconds barrier for the first time in his career, but he was delighted with a personal best of 10.00 seconds flat in a -0.4 m/s headwind .

“It will come the next time,” he promised, speaking about breaking the sub-10 seconds milestone.

Earlier in the heats, Seville ran 10.27 into a -3.1m/s headwind.

Perhaps the happiest man in the facility was Travis Smikle who launched the discus a massive 66.60m for a new personal best and a World Championships qualifying mark.

His confidence will be sky high going into next months National championships.

All four athletes collected $90,000.00 for their effort. The third meet in the series will take place on May 21 inside the National Stadium.

Results here: meetresults.athleticsja.org/jubileeseries1/

Written by Earl Bailey with added information from World-Track

Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

