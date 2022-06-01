Dafne Schippers takes on strong 100m field at Fanny Blankers-Koen Games

HENGELO, Netherlands — Dafne Schippers will look to build on her season opener in Vught last month when she races at home over the 100 meters at the 2022 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in Hengelo, on Monday (6).

The two-time world champion over the 200 meters opened her season on a winning note at the Harry Schulting Games in the Netherlands on 26 May with a wind-aided 11.23 seconds (+3.0 m/s) performance in the 100m. She also clocked a wind-legal 11.37 (+0.5 m/s) in the heats.

Schippers, who has struggled with injuries in the past few seasons, has not been able to rediscover the same form that propelled her to the top of the world in 2015 and 2017 when she won back-to-back world titles in the 200m. Read more: Dafne Schippers Ready To Battle With Bitter Rival Elaine Thompson

However, after the disappointment of only reaching the semifinals in the half-lap event at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, the Dutch national record holder, with a personal best of 10.81 for the 100m and 21.63 over the 200m from 2015 —is hoping for an improving season in 2022.

Strong field ready to take on Schippers

The 29-year-old four-time European outdoor champion will line up in the women’s 100m at the 2022 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games against British sprinter Daryll Neita, who owns a personal best of 10.93 seconds, and was a finalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Americans Kayla White, who is also another sub-11 seconds runner in her career and has posted times of 11.13 and 11.15 already this season, and Destiny Smith-Barnett, who twice clocked 11.06 this season, will be at the starting line to challenge Schippers.

Brazilian Vitoria Cristina Rosa, who has already done 11.05 secs this year for her second-fastest career time ever, Jamile Samuel from The Netherlands, and Imani Lansiquot, who has been part of several Great Britain championships medal winning teams, have also been confirmed to race in the women’s 100m.