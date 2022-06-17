How to watch the Paris Wanda Diamond League press conference?

Following the excitements in Oslo on Thursday (16), the focus now turns to Paris, as the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series continues with the Meeting de Paris 2022 at Stade Charlety on Saturday (19).

There is certainly no break for the fans in world-class track and field action this week and a number of the world’s top athletes are in France to compete in the seventh leg of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series.

Several of those athletes will speak to the media today as they prepare for what will be their final competition before heading to their respective national championships next week.

The press conference will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel and you can watch the live stream here starting at 9:30 am on Friday, Eastern Time (ET).

Tokyo Olympic champions from last summer, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo, as well as Hugues Fabrice Zango, Kevin Mayer, Devon Allen and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde will all face the media at the pre-meeting press conference.

Fraser-Pryce, one of the best women’s sprinters of all-time, enters the meet this weekend as the world-leader in the women’s 100m with a time of 10.67 seconds in her lone appearance in the event this season.

Another world-leader making way to the start line is USA’s Devon Allen, who will seek his fourth successful win in recent outings. Allen ran the third-fastest time ever in the 110m hurdles with 12.84 seconds to lead the world list this season and is coming off a victory at the Oslo Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

The line-up for the Paris Diamond League meeting press conference will be as follows:

15.30: Hugues Fabrice Zango, Christian Taylor

16.00: Shaunae Miller-Uibo

16.15: Kevin Mayer

16.45: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Marie-Josée Ta Lou

17.15: Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, Devon Allen

