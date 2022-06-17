Connect with us

Diamond League

How to watch the Paris Wanda Diamond League press conference?

Watch live streaming coverage of the press conference for 2022 Paris Wanda Diamond League meet on YouTube. The stream will start at 9:30 am ET.

Published

Paris-Diamond-League-Press-Conference-Live-Stream
Paris Diamond League Press Conference Live Stream. Photo: Diamond League Image

Following the excitements in Oslo on Thursday (16), the focus now turns to Paris, as the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series continues with the Meeting de Paris 2022 at Stade Charlety on Saturday (19).

There is certainly no break for the fans in world-class track and field action this week and a number of the world’s top athletes are in France to compete in the seventh leg of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series.

Several of those athletes will speak to the media today as they prepare for what will be their final competition before heading to their respective national championships next week.

READ MORE: Complete Oslo Diamond League results – 2022 Bislett Games on June 16

The press conference will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel and you can watch the live stream here starting at 9:30 am on Friday, Eastern Time (ET).

Tokyo Olympic champions from last summer, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo, as well as Hugues Fabrice Zango, Kevin Mayer, Devon Allen and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde will all face the media at the pre-meeting press conference.

Fraser-Pryce, one of the best women’s sprinters of all-time, enters the meet this weekend as the world-leader in the women’s 100m with a time of 10.67 seconds in her lone appearance in the event this season.

Another world-leader making way to the start line is USA’s Devon Allen, who will seek his fourth successful win in recent outings. Allen ran the third-fastest time ever in the 110m hurdles with 12.84 seconds to lead the world list this season and is coming off a victory at the Oslo Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

The line-up for the Paris Diamond League meeting press conference will be as follows:

15.30: Hugues Fabrice Zango, Christian Taylor
16.00: Shaunae Miller-Uibo
16.15: Kevin Mayer
16.45: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Marie-Josée Ta Lou
17.15: Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, Devon Allen

The Wanda Diamond League includes 13 of the best invitational track and field meetings in the world. The competitions are spread across the globe, including Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, and make up the top tier of World Athletics’ global one-day meeting competition structure. 

Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

