Two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers will hope to build on her steady progress so far this season when she lines up in the women’s 100 meters at the Guldensporenmeeting 2022 – World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meet in Belgium on Saturday (9). Live streaming coverage will be available on Facebook. Click here to watch the live stream, starting at 1:30 pm ET. Click here for live results.

Schippers hopes to build on last performance

Schippers, who is coming off a season-best 11.13 seconds performance for second place at the 2022 Resisprint International meeting in La Chaux de Fonds, Switzerland, on 3 June, will aim to improve on that mark at the Sportcentrum Wembley in Kortrijk this weekend.

The 30-year-old captured gold medals in the women’s 200m at the 2015 and 2017 world championships but has been plagued by injuries in the past few seasons which has affected her production on the track.

The Dutch sprint star competed at the 2019 World Championships but pulled out of the 100m final after straining an adductor muscle during the semifinals. She also withdrew from the 200m as she was not fit enough to defend her title.

Three years later and Schippers will be watching the global championships as a fan since she wasn’t named in The Netherlands squad for the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, from 15-24 July.

On Saturday, the four-time European outdoor championships gold medalist will take on countrywoman Jamile Samuel, who will also miss the world championships, as well as Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes and Jura Levy and Keshia Kwadwo of Germany.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Oshane Bailey leads the men’s 100m field and enters with a personal best of 10.03 seconds, set at the Jamaica National Championships 2022 last month.

Great Britain’s Ojie Edoburun who clocked a wind-aided 10.01 seconds (2.4 m/s) in his last outing at the 2022 Resisprint International meeting last week is expected to be Bailey’s strongest challenger to the title.

Elsewhere, Bulgarian 2016 Olympic silver medalist Mirela Demireva will compete in the women’s high jump against Lithuanian 2017 European champion Airine Palsyte.

PHOTO: Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers after winning her race Photo: ExerciseCollage/Flickr