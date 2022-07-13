(July 13) —— One of the fastest men in the world this year, Ferdinand Omanyala could miss the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, because the Kenyan sprinter is encountering visa issues, according to his spokesperson, and reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

Omanyala is the joint-second fastest man in the world this year over 100 meters with a time of 9.85 seconds which makes him one of the front runners for a podium spot in Eugene.

“Ferdinand is still waiting for his visa or alternative clearance to depart from Nairobi,” a spokesperson for the sprinter told Reuters.

“It is frustrating but he remains hopeful to make the trip.”

The world championships will begin on Friday, but it takes around 25hrs to travel from Nairobi to Eugene, Oregon, so the possibility of him missing the event is very high unless he receives a visa by Thursday morning the latest, according to Deji Ogeyingbo.

Omanyala who was the first Kenyan to qualify for the Olympic 100m semi-finals at the Games in Tokyo last summer, went on to set the African men’s 100m record at the Kip Keino Classic meeting when he posted a time of 9.77 seconds to close out his 2021 season in Nairobi last September.

The 26-year-old is among the entrants for the 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022, which start at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene on Friday (15).

American champion and the Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley leads the world top list with a personal best time of 9.76 secs and he is followed by countryman Trayvon Bromell at 9.81 secs.

Jamaican Athlete Could Miss World Championships Too…

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Discus thrower Chad Wright is also set to miss the world championships because of a visa problem, according to information from the team’s camp on Wednesday.

Wright was supposed to join the rest of the team in Oregon today to feature alongside Fredick Dacres and Traves Smikle in the men’s competition.

