EUGENE, Ore. — Mark Rowland, the 1988 Olympic steeplechase bronze medalist and long-time head coach of the Nike Oregon Track Club Elite, will become an Athletics Canada national coach.

He will be stationed in Victoria, British Columbia, and will hold the title of Athletics Canada Hub Coach, Endurance (West). Rowland who is driven to continue developing world-class athletes, will move from Eugene, Oregon, to Victoria in September, he told Race Results Weekly.

“I have been privileged to have worked with many great athletes in the past and am proud of evolving the Oregon Track Club Elite program and what I’ve achieved in the 13 years in Eugene,” Rowland said through a news release. “Returning to work for a national federation after so many years will be a refreshing change for me.

“This is obviously a great period for Canadian endurance running; there are just so many quality athletes working with so many great coaches. I’m excited to have the opportunity to add to the success story.”

A dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom, Rowland coached professionally in the U.K. from 2007 to 2012, and then for the Oregon Track Club (Elite) from 2012 until the present. Rowland has worked with runners of all distances from 800m through the marathon and has coached four different athletes to Olympic and World Championships medals and several others to Olympic and World Championships finals.

In recent Olympic cycles, he has worked with 2016 Olympic finalist Nick Symmonds (USA), 2012 Olympic silver medalist Nijel Amos (BOT), and 2012 Olympic Games silver medalists Francine Niyonsaba (BDI) and Sally Kipyego (KEN and USA).

Rowland joins Athletics Canada with some familiarity with a number of national team athletes. He already coaches Canadian 800m record holder Brandon McBride, and 1500m runner William Paulson, who are both on the 2022 World Championships team.

“I am very happy to have Mark join our team; his experience and collaborative approach will be a great addition to our West Hub, said Athletics Canada High-Performance Director Simon Nathan.

“I’m proud that our program was able to attract such a successful and globally respected coach. I’m also excited that Mark’s appointment is part of the City of Victoria’s ongoing evolution into a world class base for Canadian endurance athletes.

PHOTO: Mark Rowland leaves Nike Oregon Track Club Elite head coach position. Photo: ATHLETICS CANADA