EUGENE, Oregon (July 21) — The men’s 200 meters finals will take place on Thursday night (21) and you don’t have to look any further than Noah Lyles vs Erriyon Knighton. The event will close out the seventh-day schedule at 10:50 pm ET and you can watch live streaming coverage on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels and Peacock TV.

The last time the two met was at the U.S. Championships on this same track last month with Lyles chasing down Knighton in the closing meters before pipping the world leader on the line while pointing across the teenager’s face.

Knighton didn’t take too kindly to Lyles’ gesture and said during an interview with NBC “Job’s not finished. It’s never finished.” Read more: I know I can go faster: Jackson said ahead of final – women’s 200m final start list

At the same time, the defending world champion who owns a personal best of 19.50 seconds wasn’t too happy about seeing his countryman running faster than his PB.

Knighton’s lifetime best is 19.49 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

“I’m always here for competition,” Lyles who won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games last summer, said before the world championships.

“The fact that somebody has beaten my PR, no matter by how little margin, it gives me an incentive to step up. I’ve been waiting for the day when somebody has come to push me. We’re there. It’s happening.”

Knighton will start in lane three, while Lyles will operate from the sixth lane.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek will also be looking to repeat his podium finish from Tokyo when he races from lane five as the U.S. look to complete another sweep after dominating the 100m.

The final will also include World Indoor champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, NCAA champion Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, Alexander Ogando from the Dominican Republic, South Africa’s Luxolo Adams and Aaron Brown of Canada.

STARTLIST

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 RSA Luxolo ADAMS 19.82 19.82

2 TTO Jereem RICHARDS 19.83 19.83

3 USA Erriyon KNIGHTON 19.49 19.49

4 DOM Alexander OGANDO 19.91 19.91

5 USA Kenneth BEDNAREK 19.68 19.84

6 USA Noah LYLES 19.5 19.61

7 LBR Joseph FAHNBULLEH 19.83 19.83

8 CAN Aaron BROWN 19.95 20.03