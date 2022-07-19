Results from the women’s 400m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Tuesday night here at Hayward Field, with all the top contenders advancing comfortably from their respective sections.

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin cruised through her first-round heat with a time of 53.95 seconds with Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine following the American home in second place in 54.93.

“This one was just to shake out the legs,” McLaughlin said after the win.

Janieve Russell of Jamaica took the second heat in 54.52 seconds, getting home comfortably ahead of Shamier Little who was second in 54.77.

Next up was Femke Bol of The Netherlands in heat three and she was also in cruise control in her race after getting off to a strong start and then jogged home over the final 50m to clock 53.90 seconds to finish way ahead of Zenéy van der Walt of South Africa (55.05).

Defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad seems to have recovered from the hamstring injury that forced her to withdraw from the USATF Championships last month after winning heat four in 54.45 secs and she said the instruction from her coach was to “just run an even pace all the way around” and that was exactly what she did.

Jamaica’s Shiann Salmon finished behind the American in the heat in 54.91.

The fifth and final heat went to USA’s Britton Wilson in a time of 54.54, as the top four women in this heat finished close together. Ayomide Folorunso of Italy (54.69), Amalie Iule (54.70 PB) of Norway and world bronze medalist Rushell Clayton (54.99) of Jamaica all advanced as well from this section.

PHOTO BY Randy Miyazaki

World Athletics Championships 400m hurdles results – Women’s heats

RESULT – HEAT 1

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Sydney MCLAUGHLIN 53.95 Q

2 UKR Anna RYZHYKOVA 54.93 Q

3 ESP Sara GALLEGO 55.09 Q

4 BEL Paulien COUCKUYT 55.42 Q

5 SUI Yasmin GIGER 55.90 SB

6 PUR Grace CLAXTON 56.4

7 BRA Chayenne DA SILVA 59.46

RESULT – HEAT 2

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 JAM Janieve RUSSELL 54.52 Q

2 USA Shamier LITTLE 54.77 Q

3 FIN Viivi LEHIKOINEN 54.95 Q

4 UKR Viktoriya TKACHUK 55.27 Q

5 NZL Portia BING 55.72

6 ITA Linda OLIVIERI 56.09

7 BRN Aminat JAMAL 56.78 SB

8 TKS Yanique HAYE-SMITH 57.99

RESULT – HEAT 3

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 NED Femke BOL 53.9 Q

2 RSA Zenéy VAN DER WALT 55.05 Q

3 PAN Gianna WOODRUFF 55.21 Q

4 GBR Jessie KNIGHT 55.48 Q

5 ITA Rebecca SARTORI 55.72

6 VIE Thi Lan QUACH 58.84

SVK Daniela LEDECKÁ DNF

RESULT – HEAT 4

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Dalilah MUHAMMAD 54.45 Q

2 JAM Shiann SALMON 54.91 Q

3 AUS Sarah CARLI 55.89 Q

4 COL Melissa GONZALEZ 56.24 Q

5 FIN Kristiina HALONEN 56.68 PB

6 CHN Jiadie MO 57.01

7 SLO Agata ZUPIN 57.12

8 GBR Lina NIELSEN 57.42

RESULT – HEAT 5

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS

1 USA Britton WILSON 54.54 Q

2 ITA Ayomide Temilade FOLORUNSO 54.69 Q

3 NOR Amalie IUEL 54.70 PB Q

4 JAM Rushell CLAYTON 54.99 Q

5 GER Carolina KRAFZIK 56.24

6 RSA Taylon BIELDT 56.67

7 POR Vera BARBOSA 56.79