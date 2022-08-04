(August 4) — Five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce headlines a very strong women’s 100m field at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Meeting in Poland on Saturday (6). All but one of the sprinters in the field have personal best times under 11-seconds.

Fraser-Pryce is coming off a gold medal-winning performance at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, posting a time of 10.67 seconds to lead another Jamaican medal sweep at a major championship, following the 1-2-3 finish at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, last summer.

Fraser-Pryce talks about Jamaican s... Please enable JavaScript Fraser-Pryce talks about Jamaican sprinting

After opting to skip the Commonwealth Games 2022, currently taking place in Birmingham, England, the 35-year-old will be well rested and ready to deliver another fast time as she chases the meeting record at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzów.

Four Americans will lineup in the event on Saturday, including the U.S. national champion and World Athletics Championships finalist Melissa Jefferson and Aleia Hobbs who was also in the final in Oregon.

Jefferson, the lead-off runner on the U.S. gold medal 4x100m relay team in Eugene, comes in with a personal best of 10.82 seconds, the same time as Twanisha Terry, who ran the anchor leg on the winning American team that held off the fast finishing Shericka Jackson of Jamaica.

The field also includes Olympic relay gold medalist Briana Williams (10.94), Kayla White of USA, plus Marie-Josée Ta Lou (10.87) of the Ivory Coast, and Germany’s Gina Lückenkemper (10.95).

Ewa Swoboda of Poland completes the field. She comes in with a season and personal best time of 11.05.

Poland Wanda Diamond League Meeting – 100m Women

FRASER-PRYCE, Shelly-Ann JAM 10.67 SB, 10.60 PB

HOBBS, Aleia USA 10.81 SB, 10.81 PB

JEFFERSON, Melissa USA 10.82 SB, 10.82 SB

LÜCKENKEMPER, Gina GER 10.99 SB, 10.95 PB

SWOBODA, Ewa POL 11.05 SB, 11.05 PB

TA LOU, Marie-Josée CIV 10.87 SB, 10.78 PB

TERRY, Twanisha USA 10.82 SB, 10.82 PB

WHITE, Kayla USA 10.99 SB, 10.95 PB

WILLIAMS, Briana JAM 10.94 SB, 10.94 PB

Click here for more information.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics