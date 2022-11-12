After a busy day of NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Championship meets, fans will turn their attention to the 2022 Nike Cross Regionals Northwest which will be streamed live on RunnerSpace on Saturday, 12 November.

The live broadcast from the NXR Northwest Regional Championships 2022 will come from the Eagle Island XC Course, in Boise, Idaho, starting at 10:20 a.m. ET. The live stream and on-demand video and highlights will be available in its entirety, but you need an active RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription to watch the coverage. If you don’t already have an account, please click to sign up here.

You can also visit NikeCrossNationals.com to watch the full replay of the races. Race broadcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event. NXR NW Info | Results | Videos | Photos

The race on the course on Saturday is the Grade School and Middle School boys and girls 3K event at 9:05 a.m. MT (local time) / 11:05 a.m. ET. The Girls Championship 5K race will take place at 2:25 p.m. MT / 4:25 p.m. ET, while at 5:10 p.m. ET, the Boys Championship 5K race will go off.

Please see the full schedule below with race times listed in MT zone. (+2 hours for ET)

NXR Northwest Regional Championships 2022 Schedule

Saturday 11.12.22

8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Packet Pick Up – Inside Registration tent in main park. One (1) person per team/individual allowed inside

8:30 a.m. Adult Community Race men & women 5K

9:05 a.m. Grade School & Middle School boys & girls 3K

9:35 a.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K section #3 (JV level)

10:15 a.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #5 (JV level)

10:50 a.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #4 (JV level)

11:25 a.m. Boys Open Invitational 5k section #3

12:00 p.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K section #2

12:35 p.m. Girls Open Invitational 5K section #1

1:15 p.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #2

1:45 p.m. Boys Open Invitational 5K section #1

2:15 p.m. Girls Team Championship Introductions and National Anthem

2:25 p.m. Girls Championship Race 5K

3:00 p.m. Boys Championship Team Introductions

3:10 p.m. Boys Championship Race 5K

AWARDS:

10:00 a.m. Adult Community Race Awards

10:45 a.m. Grade School / Middle School Awards

3:35 p.m. Open Invitational Awards w/ Championship to follow