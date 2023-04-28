GABORONE, Botswana, April 29 — The 2023 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues with the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on Saturday, April 29. Fans worldwide can watch the live streaming coverage of the event on the World Athletics YouTube channel. The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in several territories. Check out the complete list below.

Where to watch and follow Botswana Golden Grand Prix?

Schedule, Entry Lists, and Live Results | Media information sheets and athlete biographies

The two-hour live stream of the event will begin at 14:30 local time or 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Fans in the United States can watch live on FloSports (FloTrack), while Flow Sports will cater to the Caribbean territories, CBC (digital channels) will provide the coverage for Canada, and Viaplay (Viaplay Sports 2) will stream and televise live in the United Kingdom. Read more: How to watch the 2023 Drake Relays Live Streaming?

The meet features several world-class athletes, including local star Letsile Tebogo, who will attempt the 100m and 200m sprint double. Sha’Carri Richardson of USA will look for a fast 200m time, while Andre De Grasse, the Olympic champion, and Kenny Bednarek, the World and Olympic silver medalist, will compete as well.

Ese Brume of Nigeria, Great Britain’s Lorraine Ugen, and Grenada’s Kirani James are among the other stars that will compete at the meet. Twanisha Terry, the 4x100m world champion, will race in the women’s 100m, and former NCAA champion world championship finalist Fahnbulleh Joseph will join De Grasse, Brown Aaron, and Tebogo in the 200m.

The Botswana Golden Grand Prix promises to be a thrilling event with some exciting competition from top athletes worldwide. It was sad to see world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce being forced to pull out because of a family emergency, but fans can still expect the likes of Sha’Carri Richardson, Letsile Tebogo, and Andre De Grasse to make up for her absence this weekend.

Again, don’t miss out on the action; tune in to the World Athletics YouTube channel to catch the live streaming coverage of the meet.

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below.

What TV Channels Broadcasting The Botswana Golden Grand Prix?