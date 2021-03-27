Jaylen Slade Beats Trayvon Bromell At Florida International Pro Addition

High school sensation Jaylen Slade got the better of his seniors, including Olympian Trayvon Bromell to win the men’s 200 meters invitational race at Saturday’s Florida International Pro Addition at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida. Slade won the event with a winning time of 20.27 seconds, which was aided by a +2.5 m/s wind reading.

Slade Edges Bromell In 200m

After dominating his peers at the high school all season, the 17-year-old from IMG Elite sprinter step out of his comfort zone to race against the seniors this weekend and he showed that his outstanding performances during the indoor season were quite genuine.

Bromell, the 2015 World Championships 100m bronze medalist and 2016 World Indoor 60m champion, was second to Slade in 20.29 seconds in his opening race of his 2021 outdoor season.

The 25-year-old who enjoyed an impressive indoor campaign where he posted 6.48 seconds at the American Track League meeting in Fayetteville, AR, in late January, has his eyes set on the U.S. Olympic trials as he tries to make back-to-back teams, following his appearance at the Rio 2016 Games where he finished 8th in the 100m final.

Antonio Infantino of Italy finished third in the race in 20.38 with Edmond Amaning following home fourth in 20.62.

In the meantime, the women’s 200m race was won by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who comfortably beat the field in the first section with a time of 22.60 seconds.

Saturday’s performance was the second fastest ever for the former Kentucky Wildcat sprinter/hurdler behind her personal best of 22.45, achieved in Clermont Fla., in 2020.

Lina Nielsen of Great Britain took second in 23.13 with her compatriot Darryl Neita grabbing third in 23.28.

American Tori Bowie, who won the 100m earlier in the day, didn’t show for the start of the 200m.