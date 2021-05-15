Who leads SEC Outdoor Championships after day 2?

Arkansas grabbed the overnight lead in the team points standings for both men and women after two days of competition at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships here in Bryan-College Station, on Friday night. But where are LSU, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M in the rankings heading into day three? Let’s take a look to find out.

Arkansas Pacing The Field After Day 2

After eight finals completed on Friday night, Arkansas women lead the standings with 51 points, while the Razorbacks lead the men’s side with 58 points.

At the closure of Day Two, and with eight of 21 finals already completed, Arkansas lead on the women’s side with the 3000m Steeplechase, 10,000m, Pole Vault, Long Jump, Shot Put, Hammer Throw, Javelin Throw, and Heptathlon already scored.

Alabama is second with 47 points while Auburn sits third on 36pts, followed by Georgia on 35 and Ole Miss on 30 to round out the Top 5 teams. No. 1 ranked LSU will start Saturday’s final day on 26 points in sixth-place, but the Tigers are expected to score big on the last day.

Host school Texas A&M is seventh with 25pts, followed by Tennessee (19), Florida (14), and Missouri (12) to round out the Top 10.

Arkansas also had a productive scoring day on the men’s side and they hold a slim seven-point advantage over second-place Alabama (51) after Friday night’s scoring events.

Tennessee sits 17 points behind the leader with 41 points, while the top-ranked LSU, which is also expected to score big on the final day on Saturday, is currently fourth with 38 points and Florida fifth on 30.

Rounding out the Top 10 on the men’s side are Mississippi State in sixth on 23pts, followed by Georgia (19), Auburn (16), South Carolina (12), Ole Miss (10), and Texas A&M (10).

The scoring events so far on the men’s side are the 3000m Steeplechase, 10,000m, High Jump, Long Jump, Shot Put, Hammer Throw, Javelin Throw and Decathlon.

The 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships will conclude on Saturday with a packed schedule and you can follow all the action live via live streaming and live results.

