Cambrea Sturgis sweeps sprint double; USC wins NCAA championships team title

North Carolina A&T sprinter Cambrea Sturgis captured the women’s sprint double on day four at the 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships on Saturday, June 12. For all the results please click here.

Sturgis won the women’s 100m in 10.74 seconds (2.2 m/s), the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history to beat USC’s Twanisha Terry who finished second with a time of 10.79 seconds, and Alabama’s Tamara Clark (10.88).

The Aggies sophomore then ran a personal best of 22.12s to take the victory in the 200m, edging Clark who crossed in 22.17.

“I was a little bit nervous,” said Sturgis after winning the 100m. “Even though there were other good competitors, I knew I was just as good as them. I just went out there and ran my race.”

USC won its third outdoor women’s national title with 74 points, with Texas A&M finishing second with 63pts. Georgia was third with 37.5pts, followed by North Carolina A&T and Alabama with 31pts each.

“I think some of our competition is still struggling with the fact that we are better,” said Duane Ross, N.C. A&T’s director of track and field programs. “They should have been paying attention when I claimed it before it happened.

“We take what we do over here seriously like everybody else. We’re passionate about our track and field program. Our kids are passionate about what they do.

“This is nothing new for us. I know a lot of people are surprised about what we did this weekend, but they shouldn’t be.”

Cockrell At The Double As Well

Also capturing a double on the women’s side at the championship was USC senior Anna Cockrell who won the 100 in 12.58 and 400 hurdles in a personal best of 54.68.

Tonea Marshall of LSU, the favorite in the 100m hurdles, did not start in the final after picking up a slight hamstring injury in the 4x100m final.

With her double gold medal performance on Saturday, Cockrell became only the second woman to pull off such a feat in those events in the NCAA meet.

“Ever since I came to college this was my dream honestly, to double. I know only one other person had done it before me,” she said.

“I don’t think it has sunken all the way in yet, I finished my interview for 400 hurdles down there and then I burst into tears.”

Meanwhile, Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu posted a sizzling time of 49.57 to win the 400 in a national collegiate record and then teamed up with Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Jaevin Reed as the Aggies set a collegiate record of 3:22.34 in the 4x400m.