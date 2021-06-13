Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Cambrea Sturgis sweeps sprint double; USC wins NCAA championships team title
Advertisement

Main News

Su Bingtian wins China's championships in 9.98s

Main News

Best ways to watch and follow 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships: Day 4

College Main News

Final men team scores: LSU dominates 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Main News

Watch Laird chases down Boling in the 4x100m at NCAA Championships

Main News

NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships Schedule - Day 3, where to watch live!

Main News

Cambrea Sturgis sweeps sprint double; USC wins NCAA championships team title

Cambrea Sturgis wins a sprint double at the 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships, while Athing Mu smashes 400m and 4x400m records.

Published

North Carolina A&T sprinter Cambrea Sturgis captured the women’s sprint double on day four at the 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships on Saturday, June 12. For all the results please click here.

Sturgis won the women’s 100m in 10.74 seconds (2.2 m/s), the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history to beat USC’s Twanisha Terry who finished second with a time of 10.79 seconds, and Alabama’s Tamara Clark (10.88).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Final Men Team Scores: LSU Dominates 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

The Aggies sophomore then ran a personal best of 22.12s to take the victory in the 200m, edging Clark who crossed in 22.17.

“I was a little bit nervous,” said Sturgis after winning the 100m. “Even though there were other good competitors, I knew I was just as good as them. I just went out there and ran my race.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

USC won its third outdoor women’s national title with 74 points, with Texas A&M finishing second with 63pts. Georgia was third with 37.5pts, followed by North Carolina A&T and Alabama with 31pts each.

“I think some of our competition is still struggling with the fact that we are better,” said Duane Ross, N.C. A&T’s director of track and field programs. “They should have been paying attention when I claimed it before it happened.

“We take what we do over here seriously like everybody else. We’re passionate about our track and field program. Our kids are passionate about what they do.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is nothing new for us. I know a lot of people are surprised about what we did this weekend, but they shouldn’t be.”

Cockrell At The Double As Well

Also capturing a double on the women’s side at the championship was USC senior Anna Cockrell who won the 100 in 12.58 and 400 hurdles in a personal best of 54.68.

Tonea Marshall of LSU, the favorite in the 100m hurdles, did not start in the final after picking up a slight hamstring injury in the 4x100m final.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With her double gold medal performance on Saturday, Cockrell became only the second woman to pull off such a feat in those events in the NCAA meet.

“Ever since I came to college this was my dream honestly, to double. I know only one other person had done it before me,” she said.

“I don’t think it has sunken all the way in yet, I finished my interview for 400 hurdles down there and then I burst into tears.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu posted a sizzling time of 49.57 to win the 400 in a national collegiate record and then teamed up with Tierra Robinson-Jones, Charokee Young, Jaevin Reed as the Aggies set a collegiate record of 3:22.34 in the 4x400m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Athing_Mu_Record_800m Athing_Mu_Record_800m

Main News

Best ways to watch and follow 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field championships: Day 4

Here are the best ways to watch and follow live results of day four at the 2021 NCAA outdoor championships. The women's team title...

21 hours ago
2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Team Scores 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships Team Scores

College

Final men team scores: LSU dominates 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Team scores and results as LSU won the men's title at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday, June 11. See the complete team...

23 hours ago
Carmela Cardama Baez of Oregon is the 10,000m national champion Carmela Cardama Baez of Oregon is the 10,000m national champion

Just In

Six women national champions on Day 2: NCAA outdoor championships

Results, video replays and results of the six women who were crowned national champions on day two at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

2 days ago
Terrance_Laird_LSU_2021_SEC_Outdoor_Championships Terrance_Laird_LSU_2021_SEC_Outdoor_Championships

Main News

NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships Schedule – Day 3, where to watch live!

Watch and follow the live stream and results from day 3 - the men's championships day at the NCAA 2021 Outdoor Championships on Friday.

2 days ago