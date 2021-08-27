How to watch the Paris Diamond League live stream

The 2021 Diamond League makes a swift return on Saturday, August, 28 in France when several of the world’s greatest make the trip to compete at the Meeting de Paris and you can watch the live streaming online.

Saturday’s live-action will be streamed live in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page, while fans in the United States can follow the coverage on NBC Sports and NBCsports.com. PeacockTV will also provide online streaming for USA viewers.

The Diamond League competition begins on PeacockTV with the men’s discus at 9:10 am ET on Saturday, while the main events will get going at 10:00 am ET. For the Program schedule and entry lists visit the link, while live results are also available.

Other notable television and streaming networks are CBC in Canada, Fox Sports in Australia, BBC for the United Kingdom viewers, while Flow Sports will provide coverage for fans in the Caribbean and North America.

It is important to note that the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook stream will only be available for viewers in the following countries:

Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, and Venezuela

As expected, the featured clash in Paris will be expected to come in the women’s 100 meters where Olympic champion and world leader Elaine Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman of all-time will headline another strong field.

However, there will not be another clash again with her Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the third-fastest woman all-time, after the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion pulled out of the event earlier today.

Other Olympic champions slated to compete at the meeting are Jamaican Hansle Parchment who will be looking to bounce back from his slip up in Lausanne, as well as Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis.

The Paris meeting is the 11th Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season.