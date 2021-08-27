Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Paris Diamond League live stream
Advertisement

Main News

Complete Results: Lausanne Diamond League meeting 2021

Main News

[Watch Video] Fraser-Pryce (10.60) beats Thompson-Herah (10.64) in Lausanne

Main News

Ilya Ivanyuk secures HJ win at Lausanne Diamond League meeting

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League

Main News

Four World U20 records set at Nairobi21
shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-elaine-thompson-herah-shericka-jam-jackson
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson celebrate. Credit: Oliver Weiken/dpa/Alamy

Main News

How to watch the Paris Diamond League live stream

Watch the Paris Diamond League meeting live on PeacockTV and the Diamond League YouTube page on August 28. Streaming starts at 9:10 am ET.

Published

The 2021 Diamond League makes a swift return on Saturday, August, 28 in France when several of the world’s greatest make the trip to compete at the Meeting de Paris and you can watch the live streaming online.

Saturday’s live-action will be streamed live in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page, while fans in the United States can follow the coverage on NBC Sports and NBCsports.com. PeacockTV will also provide online streaming for USA viewers.

The Diamond League competition begins on PeacockTV with the men’s discus at 9:10 am ET on Saturday, while the main events will get going at 10:00 am ET. For the Program schedule and entry lists visit the link, while live results are also available.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: [Watch Video] Fraser-Pryce (10.60) beats Thompson-Herah (10.64) in Lausanne

Other notable television and streaming networks are CBC in Canada, Fox Sports in Australia, BBC for the United Kingdom viewers, while Flow Sports will provide coverage for fans in the Caribbean and North America.

It is important to note that the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook stream will only be available for viewers in the following countries:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, and Venezuela

As expected, the featured clash in Paris will be expected to come in the women’s 100 meters where Olympic champion and world leader Elaine Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman of all-time will headline another strong field.

However, there will not be another clash again with her Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the third-fastest woman all-time, after the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion pulled out of the event earlier today.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other Olympic champions slated to compete at the meeting are Jamaican Hansle Parchment who will be looking to bounce back from his slip up in Lausanne, as well as Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis.

The Paris meeting is the 11th Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-winning-100m-Doha-DL Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-winning-100m-Doha-DL

Main News

Complete Results: Lausanne Diamond League meeting 2021

Among the featured performances at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting was the women's 100m where Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran 10.60sec.

22 hours ago
Shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-lausanne-diamond-league Shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-lausanne-diamond-league

Main News

[Watch Video] Fraser-Pryce (10.60) beats Thompson-Herah (10.64) in Lausanne

Watch video highlights of Fraser-Pryce clocking a personal best and meeting record of 10.60 beat Thompson-Herah in the 100m in Lausanne Thursday.

1 day ago
Ilya-Ivanyuk-of-Russia-Olympics-2020-Games Ilya-Ivanyuk-of-Russia-Olympics-2020-Games

Main News

Ilya Ivanyuk secures HJ win at Lausanne Diamond League meeting

World bronze medalist Ilya Ivanyuk wins the high jump at the 2021 Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne. Gianmarco Tamberi was 5th.

2 days ago
Karsten Warholm men's 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Karsten Warholm men's 400m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Main News

How to watch the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League

Watch live streaming of the 2021 Lausanne Wanda Diamond League meeting on YouTube on Thursday. The Athletissima live action starts at 12 pm ET.

2 days ago