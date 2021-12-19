Results: 2021 Cross Internacional de Venta de Banos

Recap and results from the 41st Cross Internacional de Venta de Banos on Sunday (19). The event is the seventh Gold level meeting of the 2021 World Athletics Cross Country Tour series.

Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera and Edinah Jebitok recorded the victories in the men’s and women’s races, respectively.

Jebitok picked up the win in the women’s 7,975 meters event with a time of 28:44, beating Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw, who ran 29:53 and Turkey’s Emine Mechaal, who was third with 30:53.

On the men’s side, Kwizera came out on top in the 10,575m contest, posting a time of 32:30, to defeat Ethiopian Nibret Melak, who crossed at 32:37, and Uganda’s defending champion Albert Chemutai, who had to settle for this place in 33:04.

Below are the respective results for both the men’s and women’s races.

Cross Internacional de Venta de Banos Results

Men’s Cross Country

Rodrigue KWIZERA BDI 32:30 Nibret MELAK ETH 32:37 Albert CHEMUTAI UGA 33:04 Merhawi MEBRAHTU ERI 33:21 Carlos MAYO ESP 33:40 Nassim HASSAOUS ESP 33:55 Adel MECHAAL ESP 33:56 Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO BDI 34:02 David BASCUÑANA ESP 34:02 Aarón LAS HERAS ESP 34:06 Houssame Eddine BENABBOU ESP 34:27 Raul CELADA ESP 34:39 Alejandro GONZALEZ ESP 35:15 Rui TEIXEIRA POR 35:17 Juan LOMA ESP 36:47 Daniel ALONSO ESP 37:18 Gonzalo ARANGUENA ESP 38:22 Adrian PARRAS ESP 39:18 Alejandro CARABIAS ESP 39:34 Ignacio CUESTA ESP 39:37 Alejandro CALVO ESP 40:11 David LOPEZ ESP 40:40

Women’s Cross Country

Edinah JEBITOK KEN 28:44 Likina AMEBAW ETH 29:53 Emine Hatun MECHAAL TUR 30:53 Laura LUENGO ESP 30:55 Blanca FERNÁNDEZ ESP 31:00 Beatriz ÁLVAREZ ESP 31:09 Carla GALLARDO ESP 31:12 Isabel BARREIRO ESP 31:23 María Teresa URBINA ESP 31:24 Irene PELAYO ESP 32:25 Carmen VICIOSA ESP 32:49 Sebah AMAR ERI 33:10 Maria Nieves CAMPOS ESP 33:18 Marta PESCADOR ESP 34:20 Lucía CORRAL ESP 37:11 Lucia CENTENO ESP 37:43

For more track and field news and coverage please visit the World-Track.org homepage, as well as our Featured 2021-2022 Upcoming Meets And Results.