How to watch the 2022 Missouri Valley Indoor Championships?

The 2022 Missouri Valley Indoor Championships will take place at Gately Park will be in Chicago on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 27-28 and you can watch live streaming coverage and also follow live results and updates of the conference championships online. Northern Iowa and Illinois State enter this year’s championships as the defending champions, having won the respective titles in 2021.

How can I watch the 2022 MVC Indoor Championships?

The 2022 MVC Indoor Championships will be streamed live on ESPN3 and the coverage commentary will be provided by Brad Wells, Mike Mahon, and Kelly Burke. For live results and updates, please click here. | WATCH LIVE STREAM (DAY 1) | WATCH LIVE STREAM (DAY 2)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two-day championship meet will begin on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. CT with the multi-events. The Pentathlon competition will kick the schedule off, followed by the Heptathlon at 10:00 a.m. Field events will get underway at 2:00 p.m. with the women’s weight throw and men’s pole vault final, while the action on the track gets going at 2:45 p.m. when the women’s 60m heats take to the blocks. Read more: Final points standings: Arkansas sweeps 2022 SEC Indoor Championships

On Monday the Heptathlon will start at 9:30 a.m. to wrap up the final events of the competition, while the events are slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. with the women’s Shot Put, men’s triple jump, and women’s high jump. Running events start at 11:30 a.m. with the women’s mile run final.

Illinois State won the women’s team crown last year and the Redbirds traveled to the Gately Indoor Track & Field Complex in search of a fourth consecutive title and a possible fifth in six years overall. Illinois State is the first women’s team in conference history to claim four-consecutive MVC indoor titles. Can they make it five straight on Monday? I wouldn’t bet against them!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Northern Iowa, meanwhile, is seeking to win its third league championship in a row, having secured the last two titles on its home turf in Cedar Falls. The Panthers are listed as the favorites to win this year’s championships again, according to the pre-championship poll.