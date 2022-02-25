Micah Williams cruises 6.53 to heat at 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational

Oregon champion sprinter Micah Williams cruised to 6.53 seconds to lead the list of qualifiers for the final of the men’s 60m dash at the 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational in Seattle, Washington on Friday (25). The meet is not an official conference championship, but the teams in the league have come together to help assemble some strong fields as part of their final preparations for the NCAA Indoor Championships next month.

Williams, the defending NCAA national 60m champion from 2021, owns a personal best of 6.48 seconds, set almost a month ago at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., but he looked very comfortable in his heat on Friday and could possibly challenge his PB in the final on Saturday.

His heat four winning time was also close to breaking the Dempsey record of 6.50 seconds set by Ryan Bailey on 14 February, 2015.

Meanwhile, USC’s Kasaun James and Brendon Stewart, as well as Ryan Mulholland of Oregon all won their respective heats with a similar time of 6.62 seconds.

Mulholland took care of business in the first heat before Stewart won heat three, while James took the fifth heat. The other men’s 60m dash heat winner was Eric Allen Jr. of USC who posted 6.78 for the top spot in the second heat.

The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans both have three entries in the final on Saturday, while the other two finalists are Trayvion White-Austin of Arizona (6.70) and Udodi Onwuzurike from Stanford (6.74).

Saturday’s final is slated to go off at 3:40 pm ET and you can watch the action live online. Read more here: How to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational?