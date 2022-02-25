Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Micah Williams cruises 6.53 to heat at 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational

Micah Williams of Oregon eased to a comfortable 6.53 seconds to win his 60m heat at the 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational on Friday (25). He has a personal best of 6.48, set last month in Arkansas. He will be aiming to defend his NCAA Indoor Championships title next month.

Published

Micah-Williams-of-Oregon-at-2022-Pac-12-Indoor-Invitational
Micah Williams of Oregon at 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational

Oregon champion sprinter Micah Williams cruised to 6.53 seconds to lead the list of qualifiers for the final of the men’s 60m dash at the 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational in Seattle, Washington on Friday (25). The meet is not an official conference championship, but the teams in the league have come together to help assemble some strong fields as part of their final preparations for the NCAA Indoor Championships next month.

Micah Williams of Oregon wins 60m h... x
Micah Williams of Oregon wins 60m heat at 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational

Williams, the defending NCAA national 60m champion from 2021, owns a personal best of 6.48 seconds, set almost a month ago at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., but he looked very comfortable in his heat on Friday and could possibly challenge his PB in the final on Saturday.

His heat four winning time was also close to breaking the Dempsey record of 6.50 seconds set by Ryan Bailey on 14 February, 2015.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, USC’s Kasaun James and Brendon Stewart, as well as Ryan Mulholland of Oregon all won their respective heats with a similar time of 6.62 seconds.

Mulholland took care of business in the first heat before Stewart won heat three, while James took the fifth heat. The other men’s 60m dash heat winner was Eric Allen Jr. of USC who posted 6.78 for the top spot in the second heat.

The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans both have three entries in the final on Saturday, while the other two finalists are Trayvion White-Austin of Arizona (6.70) and Udodi Onwuzurike from Stanford (6.74).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Saturday’s final is slated to go off at 3:40 pm ET and you can watch the action live online. Read more here: How to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Indoor Invitational?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Main News

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

6 days ago
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

5 days ago
Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event Sandi Morris of USA to compete in American Track League pole vault event

Digital Results

Updated: Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games

Complete results from the 2022 Millrose Games, while Ryan Crouser's throw of 23.38 to set a new world record in the men's Shot Put...

January 29, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement