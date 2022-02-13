Connect with us

[Video] Tara Davis breaks Tyson Invitational long jump record with 6.84m
[Video] Femke Bol cruises to world-leading 50.72 in Metz

Kentucky women's 4x400m splits at Tiger Paw Invitational; Steiner posts 50.71

[Video] Boling edges Harding in 200m at 2022 Tiger Paw Invitational

Watch Abby Steiner runs NCAA Indoor 200m record with 22.37 at Clemson

How to watch and follow the 2022 Western Relays live?
Tara-Davis-during-her-time-with-the-Texas-Longhorns
Former Texas long jump star Tara Davis

Watch video of Tara Davis winning the women’s long jump title and setting a new meeting record with 6.84m at the 2022 Tyson Invitational on Friday (11).

Watch the video highlights of Tara Davis’ winning jump to take the victory in the women’s long jump invitational competition at the 2022 Tyson Invitational to break the meeting record here in Fayetteville, AR, on Friday night (11).

Tara Davis breaks Tyson Invitational long jump meeting record with 6.84m

Davis, the 2021 NCAA indoor and outdoor champion while representing Texas, stretched out to 6.84m (22-5¼) to seal the win and improved the previous meeting record of 6.83m, set by another former Longhorns standout Marshevet Myers (Hooker) in 2011 during her post-collegiate year.

After scratching on her first attempt, Davis threatened the record with a 6.81m jump in the second round, but fouled on her next two attempts. The 22-year-old then recorded 6.66m in the fifth round prior to breaking the 11-year-old mark in the sixth and final round.

Davis is coming off a very fruitful 2021 season last year where she set a collegiate and championships record of 6.93m on her way to winning the NCAA indoor title last March. She returned two weeks later to break the outdoor collegiate record with a leap of 7.14m at the Texas Relays in Austin.

The 2015 World Youth champion and World Junior Championships bronze medalist three years later, ended her very fruit campaign with a sixth-place finish at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.

Meanwhile, on Friday at the 2022 Tyson Invitational, Florida’s Jasmine Moore leaped 6.53m (21-5¼) to finish second behind Davis, while Madisen Richards rounded out the podium places with a 6.50m (21-4) attempt in the first round to finish in third place.

The top-5 was completed by Charisma Taylor of Tennessee who jumped 6.45m (21-2) for fourth and fifth-place finisher Mikaelle Assaini of Nebraska who did 6.43m (21-1¼) in the sixth round to climb to No. 3 in program history and No. 1 in the Big Ten conference this year.

2022 Tyson Invitational women’s long jump results

Tara DAVIS United States 6.84m (22-5¼)
Jasmine MOORE Florida 6.53m (21-5¼)
Madisen RICHARDS United States 6.50m (21-4 )
Charisma TAYLOR Tennessee 6.45m (21-20
Mikaelle ASSANI Nebraska 6.43m (21-1¼)
Taishia PRYCE Kansas State 6.31m (20-8½)
G’Auna EDWARDS Arkansas 6.26m (20-6½)
Claire BRYANT Florida 6.23m (20-5¼0
Taliyah BROOKS United States 6.23m (20-5¼)
Sydney CONLEY United States 6.03m (19-9½)
Kieshonna BROOKS Saint Kitts & Nevis 5.85m (19-2½)

COMPLETE RESULTS FROM THE MEET – CLICK HERE

