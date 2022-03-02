Florida replaces Texas at No. 1 in NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track and Field Rating Index: Week 6

Despite dominating the Big 12 Indoor Championships last weekend, Texas has been replaced as the national No. 1 team in Week 6 of the NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field National TFRI, released on Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

In fact, the Longhorns were pushed down order to No. 3, with Florida and Arkansas both overtaking them, following the conclusion of the recent indoor conference championships. Read more: Final points standings: Arkansas sweeps 2022 SEC Indoor Championships

The Gators moved to the top of the rankings after improving their season with 14 national top-10 performances over the indoor season, according to the USTFCCCA release. The Mike Holloway-coached squad added four new marks or improved on previous ones owned at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships last weekend.

Two of those performances were national leading marks, with standout former Georgia transfers Anna Hall and Jasmine Moore accounting for them both. Hall tallied 4,618 points to capture the women’s pentathlon title at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships to move to No. 3 all-time in collegiate history. Moore, meanwhile, stretched out to 6.75m (22-1¾) in the women’s long jump to go join up with her top-ranked mark in the triple jump.

There was a top five spot for Talitha Diggs in the 400 (No. 3, 51.25) and top 10 slots for Imogen Barrett and Sterling Lester in the 800 (No. 7, 2:03.39) and pentathlon (No. 9, 4618), respectively.

Meanwhile, holding out at No. 4 this week was LSU, with Kentucky, led by the dominating performances from Abby Steiner and Alexis Holmes rounded out the top five. Steiner smashed her own collegiate record on the way to setting a new American indoor record with 22.09 seconds at the SEC Indoor Championships, while Holmes also improved upon her national leading time in the 400 (50.77).

The top 10 this week is completed by ACC champion Virginia Tech at No. 6, followed by Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and NC State.

Click here for the complete rating list