[video] Edwin Allen and Hydel High set records at 2022 Penn Relays – Day 2

Top Jamaican high schools Edwin Allen and Hydel both set championship records on Friday’s second day of action at the 2022 Penn Relays on Friday, 29 April. Edwin Allen flashed to 43.18 to win the 4x100m relay title.

Edwin Allen after break the 4x100m record at 2022 Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA — Edwin Allen girls flashed to a new championship record to win the high school girls’ Championships of American 4x100m relay at the 2022 Penn Relays here at Franklin Field on Friday (29).

READ MORE: Day 2: Penn Relays 2022 order of events schedule; how to watch?

Edwin Allen Dominates Penn Relays 4x100m

The team of Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brandy Hall, and Tia Clayton blasted to a time of 43.18 seconds to take the title, breaking the previous Penn Relays record of 43.62 seconds, set also by Edwin Allen in 2019.

Three of the team members, Cole and the Clayton twins, returned from the championship and record-breaking squad from three-years-ago to light up the track today.

World U20 champion Tina Clayton gave Edwin Allen the advantage with a storming second leg before her twin Tia powered home on the anchor to close out the record setting performance.

Hydel high school, with sprint star Brianna Lyston running on the second leg, was also fast today in the final, taking second place in 43.69 seconds.

Alana Reid, Kerrica Hill, and Oneka Wilson were the other members joining Lyston in helping Hydel to secure second place.

Jamaican schools dominated the top five places on the day, as St. Jago collecting a distant third place with a time of 46.09, followed by Holmwood Technical with 46.42 and Immaculate Conception at 46.47.

The top USA high school finisher was IMG Academy (FL) in sixth place with a time of 46.68.

Hydel Breaks Penn Relays 4x400m Record

Meanwhile, Hydel dominated the high school girls’ 4x400m Championship of America final with a new Penn Relays record time of 3:32.77.

Lyston and Hill both returned from the runner-up 4x100m relay team to help the CHAMPS 2022 title winners to victory in Philadelphia, on Friday’s busy day of action.

The winning time bettered the previous championship record of 3:33.99, which was also set by another very strong Hydel quartet in 2017.

Edwin Allen ran 3:39.76 to finish second, with third place going to Bullis School (MD) which crossed the finish line at 3:40.88.

Both Hydel and Edwin Allen separated themselves early from the rest of the field and were never troubled after the opening two legs.

Jamaica’s Holmwood Tech grabbed fourth with a time of 3:42.39 with the other two Jamaican schools, St. Jago (3:46.83) and Excelsior (3:48.28) finishing seventh and ninth, respectively.

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

