Day 2: Penn Relays 2022 order of events schedule; how to watch?

The Penn Relays 2022 order of events schedule for Day 2 on Friday (29) as several of the country’s top schools battle with a number internationals here at Franklin Field.

Live streaming coverage on the second day will begin at 9:00 am with FloTrack and using the FloSports App providing the broadcast. Click here for more information.

The order of events schedule for today at the Penn Relays 2022 will open up with the high school boys’ 4x800m relays at 9:00 am, followed by the 4x100m heats for boys at 10:30 am. Watch the broadcast here. Follow live results here

College athletes will take the track for the women’s Distance Medley Relay at 12:30 pm, with the men going off at 12:40 pm and the 4x100m race starting at 12:55 pm.

There are also several Championship of America events taking place on the second day today, including the high school girls’ 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x800m relays, as well as the college Sprint Medley races and the 4×200 Championship of America heats.

Several elite athletes will also be in action on Day 2 at the 2022 Penn Relays when the Olympic Development schedule gets going as well.

The Penn Relays 2022 Order of Events Schedule – Day 2

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

ON DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS

Track Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9:00 a.m. 9:00 a.m.: HS Boys’ 4×800 Small Schools 9:25 a.m.: HS Boys’ 4×800 Large Schools 9:50 a.m.: Middle School 4×100 Relays 10:30 a.m.: HS Boys’ 4×100 12:00 p.m.: Elementary School Shuttle Relays (4 th , 5 th , 6 th Grade)

Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m.: College Women’s Distance Medley Relay 12:40 p.m.: College Men’s Distance Medley Relay 12:55 p.m.: College Women’s 4×100 “Eastern” 1:03 p.m.: College Women’s 4×100 1:10 p.m.: College Women’s 4×100 Championship of America presented by Toyota 1:20 p.m.: College Men’s 4×100 “Eastern” 1:27 p.m.: College Men’s 4×100 1:35 p.m.: College Men’s 4×100 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 1:45 p.m.: College Women’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America presented by On 2:00 p.m.: College Men’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America presented by Retail Sites 2:15 p.m.: College Women’s 4×200 Relays 2:25 p.m.: College Women’s 4×200 Championship of America presented by Toyota 2:35 p.m.: College Men’s 4×200 Relays 2:45 p.m.: College Men’s 4×200 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 2:55 p.m.: College Women’s 100m (North Straight) 3:10 p.m.: College Men’s 100m (North Straight) 2:55 p.m.: College Women’s 100m Hurdles (South Straight) 3:10 p.m.: College Men’s 110m Hurdles (South Straight) 3:25 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 Championship of America presented by On 3:40 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 Championship of America presented by On 3:55 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×800 Championship of America presented by Toyota 4:08 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×100 Northeastern Final 4:12 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×100 National Final 4:16 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×100 International Final 4:20 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×100 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 4:25 p.m.: HS Boys’ Distance Medley Relay Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 4:40 p.m.: HS Boys’ Mile Championship presented by Toyota 4:48 p.m.: HS Boys’ 3000m Championship presented by U.S. Marines 5:00 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Area Final presented by CLEO TV 5:05 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×400 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods

Evening Session: Beginning at 5:10 p.m. 5:10 p.m.: College Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America presented by College Ave Student Loans 5:15 p.m.: College Women’s Sprint Medley 5:35 p.m.: College Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America presented by Toyota 5:45 p.m.: College Men’s Sprint Medley 5:55 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 6:20 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 Pop Haddleton-MAC 6:25 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 CTC 6:30 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 6:55 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 Pop Haddleton-MAC 7:00 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 CTC 7:05 p.m.: Masters 4×400 Relays 7:30 p.m.: Corporate Distance Medley Relay presented by Toyota & On Distance Night presented by On 7:50 p.m.: Olympic Development Women’s 800m 8:00 p.m.: Olympic Development Men’s 800m 8:10 p.m.: Olympic Development Women’s 3000m Steeplechase 8:25 p.m.: Olympic Development Men’s 3000m Steeplechase 8:40 p.m.: Olympic Development Men’s 4xMile 9:05 p.m.: Open Women’s 5000m 9:30 p.m.: Open Men’s 5000m



Field Events