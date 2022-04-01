How to watch the 2022 Beach Run Invitational?

The 2022 Beach Run Invitational will take place on Friday, 1 April, and Saturday, 2 April from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and you can watch all the live streaming coverage via RunnerSpace.com. You will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription to watch the broadcast. Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.

The webcast will begin at 3:00 pm ET on Friday, with Saturday’s schedule set for an 11:00 am ET start. In addition to the live streaming coverage, you can also watch all the on-demand videos at the conclusion of the meeting.

The 2022 Beach Run Invitational will give fans the chance to see some of the best high school athletes from the east showcasing their talents.

As usual, the live streaming broadcast will be focused on running events, but fans can look out for some field events coverage, which will be shown when the schedule permits.

The 2022 Beach Run Invitational – Day 1 Schedule