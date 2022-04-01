How to watch the 2022 Beach Run Invitational?

The 2022 Beach Run Invitational will take place on Friday, 1 April, and Saturday, 2 April from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and you can watch all the live streaming coverage via RunnerSpace.com. You will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription to watch the broadcast. Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.
The webcast will begin at 3:00 pm ET on Friday, with Saturday’s schedule set for an 11:00 am ET start. In addition to the live streaming coverage, you can also watch all the on-demand videos at the conclusion of the meeting.
The 2022 Beach Run Invitational will give fans the chance to see some of the best high school athletes from the east showcasing their talents.
As usual, the live streaming broadcast will be focused on running events, but fans can look out for some field events coverage, which will be shown when the schedule permits.
The 2022 Beach Run Invitational – Day 1 Schedule
|Start Time
|Event
|Round
|Start List
|2:00 PM
|Boys Long Jump
|Final
|Start List
|2:00 PM
|Girls Long Jump
|Final
|Start List
|2:00 PM
|Girls Shot Put
|Final
|Start List
|6:30 PM
|Boys Triple Jump
|Final
|Start List
|6:30 PM
|Girls Triple Jump
|Final
|Start List
|4:45 PM
|Boys Shot Put
|Final
|Start List
|3:00 PM
|Girls 4 x 800m Relay
|Final
|Start List
|3:15 PM
|Boys 4 x 800m Relay
|Final
|Start List
|3:40 PM
|Girls 100m Hurdles
|Prelim
|Start List
|4:00 PM
|Boys 110m Hurdles
|Prelim
|Start List
|4:20 PM
|Girls 100 Meters
|Prelim
|Start List
|4:35 PM
|Boys 100 Meters
|Prelim
|Start List
|5:00 PM
|Girls 4 x 200m Relay
|Final
|Start List
|5:15 PM
|Boys 4 x 200m Relay
|Final
|Start List
|5:30 PM
|Girls 800 Meters
|Final
|Start List
|5:50 PM
|Boys 800 Meters
|Final
|Start List
|6:15 PM
|Girls 200 Meters
|Prelim
|Start List
|6:35 PM
|Boys 200 Meters
|Prelim
|Start List
|7:00 PM
|Girls 3200 Meters
|Final
|Start List
|7:20 PM
|Boys 3200 Meters
|Final
|Start List