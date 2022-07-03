The 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will be live streamed on Monday 4 July and you can watch all the action on 11Alive YouTube channel and follow all the results and other updates online. The race is back to full strength after a couple years of adjustments because of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the fans and runners are excited about its return.

The Peachtree Road Race 2022 is hyped as the world’s largest 10K and several elite athletes from around the world have signed up to take part at the 53rd staging of the event on its traditional date of the American Independence Day in Atlanta. Read more: Start lists for the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race elite fields

If you are looking to watch the action online, you will have option as the race will be on 11Alive which will have live coverage, starting with pre-race coverage at 5:30 a.m. ET. Visit the YouTube channel, use the the free 11Alive mobile app or follow the stream on 11Alive’s Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps. In case you are interested, here is the map to outline the race route as well. Peachtree Road Race Start Area Map | Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race Finish Area Map



Several elite and local runners will take to the streets, with world record holders Brigid Kosgei of Kenya and Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia leading a very women’s elite field this year.

Kosgei, who is the marathon world record holder, and Teferi, the 5-K road world record holder for an all-women’s race, will battle for the top spot, along with Rosemary Wanjiru and Fancy Chemutai of Kenya.

The runner will not only be hunting a victory at the Peachtree Road Race 2022, but also a share of $53,000 in bonus money should one of them win the race and break the women’s course record of 30:22.

“I have heard many good things about the Peachtree,” said Teferi through a statement. “I want to come prepared as best as possible to challenge the course record and put my name in the history of the race.”

On the men’s side, Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto, Kibiwott Kandie, Geoffrey Koech and Mathew Kimeli are among the leading starters.

The fans and organizers are hoping that the Peachtree Road Race 2022 on Monday will produce America’s first sub-27:00 clocking.

In fact there is also an incentive by the Atlanta Track Club (ATC), the race founders and organizers, who have put up a special $53,000 bonus for the winning man should he break course record. Breaking his mark by two seconds would deliver the first sub-27:00 on American soil.

Peachtree Road Race 2022 Start Times