EUGENE, Oregon (July 25) — The following are the final men's 4x400m relay splits on Day 10 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday (24).
The United States clocked a world-leading 2:56.17 to win the gold medal and topped three of the four splits with world 400 meters champion Michael Norman running the fastest of all the athletes, having clocked 43.64 seconds on the second leg.
Elija Godwin (44.28), Bryce Deadmon (43.82), and Champion Allison (44.43) were the other men on the gold-medal team with only Allison not splitting the fastest time overall on his leg.
Jamaica, in the meantime, had a pair of sub 44 seconds runners, Nathon Allen (43.95) and Christopher Taylor (43.98) and they helped the Caribbean nation to the silver medal in a season-best 2:58.58, while Belgium secured the bronze medal in 2:58.72 with Kevin Borlee the fastest for he Europeans with 44.07 secs on the last leg.
The other sub-44-seconds runners on their respective legs were Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards (43.87), Julian Jrummi Walsh (43.91) of Japan, and Bayapo Ndori (43.95) of Botswana.
4×400 Metres Relay Men – World Championships 2022 Final
|Names
|Splits
|USA
|2:56.17 WL
|Elija GODWIN
|44.28
|Michael NORMAN
|43.64
|Bryce DEADMON
|43.82
|Champion ALLISON
|44.43
|JAMAICA
|2:58.58 SB
|Akeem BLOOMFIELD
|45.86
|Nathon ALLEN
|43.95
|Jevaughn POWELL
|44.79
|Christopher TAYLOR
|43.98
|BELGIUM
|2:58.72 SB
|Dylan BORLÉE
|45.44
|Julien WATRIN
|44.54
|Alexander DOOM
|44.67
|Kevin BORLÉE
|44.07
|JAPAN
|2:59.51 AR
|Fuga SATO
|45.73
|Kaito KAWABATA
|45.19
|Julian Jrummi WALSH
|43.91
|Yuki Joseph NAKAJIMA
|44.68
|TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
|3:00.03 SB
|Dwight ST. HILLAIRE
|45.89
|Jereem RICHARDS
|43.87
|Shakeem MCKAY
|46.16
|Asa GUEVARA
|44.11
|BOTSWANA
|3:00.14 SB
|Zibane NGOZI
|45.71
|Leungo SCOTCH
|45.28
|Isaac MAKWALA
|45.2
|Bayapo NDORI
|43.95
|FRANCE
|3:01.35 SB
|Thomas JORDIER
|45.54
|Loïc PREVOT
|44.7
|Simon BOYPA
|46.13
|Téo ANDANT
|44.98
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|3:01.63 NR
|Matej KRSEK
|46.21
|Pavel MASLÁK
|44.85
|Michal DESENSKÝ
|45.92
|Patrik ŠORM
|44.65
|POLAND
|3:02.51 SB
|Maksymilian KLEPACKI
|46.69
|Karol ZALEWSKI
|44.49
|Mateusz RZEŹNICZAK
|46.08
|Kajetan DUSZYŃSKI
|45.25