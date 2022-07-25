EUGENE, Oregon (July 25) — The following are the final men’s 4x400m relay splits on Day 10 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday (24). Read more: Women’s 4x400m splits – How fast did Sydney McLaughlin run? – World Athletics Championships

The United States clocked a world-leading 2:56.17 to win the gold medal and topped three of the four splits with world 400 meters champion Michael Norman running the fastest of all the athletes, having clocked 43.64 seconds on the second leg.

Elija Godwin (44.28), Bryce Deadmon (43.82), and Champion Allison (44.43) were the other men on the gold-medal team with only Allison not splitting the fastest time overall on his leg.

Jamaica, in the meantime, had a pair of sub 44 seconds runners, Nathon Allen (43.95) and Christopher Taylor (43.98) and they helped the Caribbean nation to the silver medal in a season-best 2:58.58, while Belgium secured the bronze medal in 2:58.72 with Kevin Borlee the fastest for he Europeans with 44.07 secs on the last leg.

The other sub-44-seconds runners on their respective legs were Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards (43.87), Julian Jrummi Walsh (43.91) of Japan, and Bayapo Ndori (43.95) of Botswana.

4×400 Metres Relay Men – World Championships 2022 Final

Names Splits USA 2:56.17 WL Elija GODWIN 44.28 Michael NORMAN 43.64 Bryce DEADMON 43.82 Champion ALLISON 44.43 JAMAICA 2:58.58 SB Akeem BLOOMFIELD 45.86 Nathon ALLEN 43.95 Jevaughn POWELL 44.79 Christopher TAYLOR 43.98 BELGIUM 2:58.72 SB Dylan BORLÉE 45.44 Julien WATRIN 44.54 Alexander DOOM 44.67 Kevin BORLÉE 44.07 JAPAN 2:59.51 AR Fuga SATO 45.73 Kaito KAWABATA 45.19 Julian Jrummi WALSH 43.91 Yuki Joseph NAKAJIMA 44.68 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO 3:00.03 SB Dwight ST. HILLAIRE 45.89 Jereem RICHARDS 43.87 Shakeem MCKAY 46.16 Asa GUEVARA 44.11 BOTSWANA 3:00.14 SB Zibane NGOZI 45.71 Leungo SCOTCH 45.28 Isaac MAKWALA 45.2 Bayapo NDORI 43.95 FRANCE 3:01.35 SB Thomas JORDIER 45.54 Loïc PREVOT 44.7 Simon BOYPA 46.13 Téo ANDANT 44.98 CZECH REPUBLIC 3:01.63 NR Matej KRSEK 46.21 Pavel MASLÁK 44.85 Michal DESENSKÝ 45.92 Patrik ŠORM 44.65 POLAND 3:02.51 SB Maksymilian KLEPACKI 46.69 Karol ZALEWSKI 44.49 Mateusz RZEŹNICZAK 46.08 Kajetan DUSZYŃSKI 45.25