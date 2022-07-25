Men's 4x400m relay splits at the World Athletics Championships 2022
  • Save

EUGENE, Oregon (July 25) — The following are the final men’s 4x400m relay splits on Day 10 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday (24). Read more: Women’s 4x400m splits – How fast did Sydney McLaughlin run? – World Athletics Championships

The United States clocked a world-leading 2:56.17 to win the gold medal and topped three of the four splits with world 400 meters champion Michael Norman running the fastest of all the athletes, having clocked 43.64 seconds on the second leg.

Elija Godwin (44.28), Bryce Deadmon (43.82), and Champion Allison (44.43) were the other men on the gold-medal team with only Allison not splitting the fastest time overall on his leg.

Jamaica, in the meantime, had a pair of sub 44 seconds runners, Nathon Allen (43.95) and Christopher Taylor (43.98) and they helped the Caribbean nation to the silver medal in a season-best 2:58.58, while Belgium secured the bronze medal in 2:58.72 with Kevin Borlee the fastest for he Europeans with 44.07 secs on the last leg.

The other sub-44-seconds runners on their respective legs were Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards (43.87), Julian Jrummi Walsh (43.91) of Japan, and Bayapo Ndori (43.95) of Botswana.

4×400 Metres Relay Men – World Championships 2022 Final

NamesSplits
USA2:56.17 WL
Elija GODWIN44.28
Michael NORMAN43.64
Bryce DEADMON43.82
Champion ALLISON44.43
JAMAICA2:58.58 SB
Akeem BLOOMFIELD45.86
Nathon ALLEN43.95
Jevaughn POWELL44.79
Christopher TAYLOR43.98
BELGIUM2:58.72 SB
Dylan BORLÉE45.44
Julien WATRIN44.54
Alexander DOOM44.67
Kevin BORLÉE44.07
JAPAN2:59.51 AR
Fuga SATO45.73
Kaito KAWABATA45.19
Julian Jrummi WALSH43.91
Yuki Joseph NAKAJIMA44.68
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO3:00.03 SB
Dwight ST. HILLAIRE45.89
Jereem RICHARDS43.87
Shakeem MCKAY46.16
Asa GUEVARA44.11
BOTSWANA3:00.14 SB
Zibane NGOZI45.71
Leungo SCOTCH45.28
Isaac MAKWALA45.2
Bayapo NDORI43.95
FRANCE3:01.35 SB
Thomas JORDIER45.54
Loïc PREVOT44.7
Simon BOYPA46.13
Téo ANDANT44.98
CZECH REPUBLIC3:01.63 NR
Matej KRSEK46.21
Pavel MASLÁK44.85
Michal DESENSKÝ45.92
Patrik ŠORM44.65
POLAND3:02.51 SB
Maksymilian KLEPACKI46.69
Karol ZALEWSKI44.49
Mateusz RZEŹNICZAK46.08
Kajetan DUSZYŃSKI45.25
0 Shares

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.