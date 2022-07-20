Start list for the women’s 5000m heats

The following are the women’s 5000m start lists for the heats on Day 6 at the World Athletics Championships here in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday (20). Fans can watch all the live streaming coverage of this event and the other competitions taking place today by clicking here.

There are two first-round heats of the women’s 5000m on the schedule for today with the top five finishers in each heat, plus the next five fastest times across both sections, advancing to the final which will take place on Saturday (23).

After missing out on winning a medal in the 10,000m earlier at these championships, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan will start her hunt for a first medal here at Hayward Field when she starts in the second heat.

The Dutch long-distance icon has only raced once in this discipline all season after starting her training cycle late, but she remains confident about making the final and challenging for a medal this weekend.

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, the 10,000m champion on Saturday, will race against Hassan in heat two, and she comes in as the second-fastest in the world in 2022 with a time of 14:24.59.

Eleven of the starters in the second heat have gone faster than Hassan this season, but only Gidey has a faster personal best than the 29-year-old.

Also starting in the second heat are Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal of Norway, USA’s Elise Cranny, Eilish McColgan of Great Britain, her teammate Jessica Judd and Caroline Kipkirui of Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, heat one will feature Ethiopian Dawit Seyaum, the third-fastest in the world this season with 14:25.84 and she will lineup against compatriot and Olympic bronze medalist Gudaf Tsegay who is the fourth best on the top list in the world in 2022 with 14:26.69 and Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany, the bronze medalist in this event at the last world championships in Doha three-years-ago.

Rahel Daniel of Eritrea, along with Americans Karissa Schweizer and Emily Infeld will also be aiming to finish in the top five to secure automatic places in the final.

South Africa’s Caster Semenya, the three-time world champion in the 800m, will also race from heat one as well.

Start list for the women’s 5000m heats

START LIST HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ERI Rahel DANIEL 14:36.66 14:36.66

2 JPN Ririka HIRONAKA 14:52.84 15:11.08

3 GER Konstanze KLOSTERHALFEN 14:26.76 14:37.94

4 ETH Gudaf TSEGAY 14:13.32 14:26.69

5 JPN Kaede HAGITANI 14:59.36 15:23.49

6 RSA Caster SEMENYA 15:31.50 15:31.50

7 KEN Beatrice CHEBET 14:34.55 15:00.82

8 AUS Natalie RULE 15:06.50 15:06.50

9 KEN Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI 14:27.12 15:10.34

10 SWE Sarah LAHTI 15:04.87 15:04.87

11 VEN Edymar BREA 15:47.16 16:13.26

12 FIN Camilla RICHARDSSON 15:30.08 15:30.08

13 USA Karissa SCHWEIZER 14:26.34 15:02.77

14 ETH Dawit SEYAUM 14:25.84 14:25.84

15 ARG Florencia BORELLI 15:23.83 15:23.83

16 USA Emily INFELD 14:51.91 15:05.80

17 NED Maureen KOSTER 15:00.64 15:00.64

18 GBR Amy-Eloise MARKOVC 15:03.22 15:37.23

START LIST HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 USA Elise CRANNY 14:33.17 14:33.17

2 GBR Jessica JUDD 14:57.19 14:57.19

3 CAN Gracelyn LARKIN 15:29.93 15:29.93

4 AUS Rose DAVIES 15:07.49 15:07.49

5 MEX Laura GALVÁN 14:51.15 14:51.15

6 VEN Joselyn Daniely BREA 15:21.41 15:54.72

7 ETH Letesenbet GIDEY 14:06.62 14:24.59

8 JPN Nozomi TANAKA 14:59.93 15:05.61

9 GBR Eilish MCCOLGAN 14:28.55 –

10 NED Sifan HASSAN 14:22.12 15:13.41

11 POR Mariana MACHADO 15:25.87 15:25.87

12 ISR Selamawit TEFERI 14:53.43 –

13 GER Sara BENFARES 15:22.56 15:22.56

14 UGA Esther CHEBET 15:02.15 15:02.15

15 KEN Gloria KITE 14:49.22 15:02.92

16 GER Alina REH 15:04.10 15:06.29

17 IND Parul CHAUDHARY 15:36.03 15:39.77

18 NOR Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL 14:31.07 14:31.07

19 KAZ Caroline Chepkoech KIPKIRUI 14:27.55 15:05.68

Photo by Jane Monti for Race Results Weekly