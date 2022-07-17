EUGENE, Oregon (July 17) —— The start list for the women’s 100 meters semi-finals on day three at the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field here in Oregon, as Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson look to repeat their medal-sweeping performance from Tokyo at the Olympics last summer.

Jamaican champion Jackson, who cruised into the semi-final on Saturday evening, will be the first of the first on the track when the Olympic bronze medalist takes on British European champion Dina Asher-Smith, who ran 10.84 seconds to qualify fastest from the heats.

Also starting in this semi-final is American Twanisha “Tee Tee” Terry, as well as St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred and Jamaica’s Kemba Nelson, the top two finishers at the NCAA Championships on this same track last month.

Olympic sprint double champion Thompson-Herah will feature in the second semi-final of the women’s 100m when she starts from lane six. The fastest woman alive has won her last two finals at Hayward Field and she will be hoping to make it three as she targets a first worlds individual title.

Going up against Thompson-Herah is the American champion Melissa Jefferson, Olympic fourth-place finisher Marie-Josée Ta Lou from the Ivory Coast, and Swiss national record holder Mujinga Kambundji.

Meanwhile, defending world champion Fraser-Pryce will be in the third semi-finals where she will go up against USA’s Aleia Hobbs and British champion Daryll Neita and Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago.

Women’s 100m Semi-finals start list

START LIST – SEM-FINAL HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 CIV Murielle AHOURÉ 10.78 10.95

2 JAM Kemba NELSON 10.88 10.88

3 GBR Dina ASHER-SMITH 10.83 10.84

4 USA Twanisha TERRY 10.87 10.87

5 LCA Julien ALFRED 10.81 10.81

6 JAM Shericka JACKSON 10.76 10.77

7 NIG Aminatou SEYNI 11.07 11.07

8 NGR Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 10.97 10.97

START LIST – SEM-FINAL HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 BRN Edidiong Ofinome ODIONG 11.05 11.05

2 CHN Manqi GE 11.04 11.11

3 SUI Mujinga KAMBUNDJI 10.89 10.89

4 USA Melissa JEFFERSON 10.82 10.82

5 CIV Marie-Josée TA LOU 10.78 10.92

6 JAM Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.54 10.79

7 POL Ewa SWOBODA 11.05 11.05

8 BAH Anthonique STRACHAN 10.99 10.99

START LIST – SEM-FINAL HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 ITA Zaynab DOSSO 11.19 11.19

2 BAH TyNia GAITHER 11.02 11.11

3 GBR Daryll NEITA 10.93 10.95

4 JAM Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 10.6 10.67

5 USA Aleia HOBBS 10.81 10.81

6 NZL Zoe HOBBS 11.08 11.08

7 GER Gina LÜCKENKEMPER 10.95 10.99

8 TTO Michelle-Lee AHYE 10.82 10.94