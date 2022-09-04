The 2022 Meeting Città di Padova – 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level series meeting will take place on Sunday (4) and you can watch a number of top athletes, including USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou in action. Live streaming coverage will be free on YouTube today.

As several athletes fine-tuned ahead of the Wanda Diamond League 2022 finale later this week. You can watch the live television broadcast and online live stream online on Rai Sport and the Athletics Italiana YouTube Channel with the action starting at 11:30 am ET. You can also watch the live streaming on Rai Sports with live results and updates available here

The women’s 100 meters will be one of the featured events at the 2022 Meeting Città di Padova and Ivory Coast African record holder Marie-Josee Ta Lou and American star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will headline the start list.

Ta Lou defeated Richardson when these two last met at the 2022 Memorial van Damme – Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday (2) with the former running 10.78 and the latter getting home at 10.93 for third and fifth, respectively. Prior to her defeat in Brussels, Richardson ran 11.29 seconds in a strong headwind at the 2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik to beat Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The race, meanwhile, will also include USA’s Twanisha Terry and Gabby Thomas who are both capable of topping the field on their best day.

The women’s 100m hurdles will be led by American Tonea Marshall who comes in with a season’s best of 12.46 secs, but European champion, Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska, who has a personal best of 12.51 will be tough to beat while USA’s Olympian Gabbi Cunningham also comes in as a possible title contender.

World silver medalist Trey Cunningham, who is coming off the back of second-place finishes in Monaco and Lausanne, will be aiming to go one better at the 2022 Meeting Città di Padova and the American will start as the pre-race favorite.