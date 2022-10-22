VALENCIA —— The Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich 2022 will take place on Sunday, 23 October, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the race on YouTube for free. Several top athletes were confirmed for the international elite races. This is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Elite Road Races. Watch live on YouTube | Watch live on and Apuntmedia TV

Where To Watch The Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich 2022?

What: 2022 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich

Date: Sunday, October 23, (2:25 a.m. ET) in USA

Where: Valencia, Spain

How to watch: Live on YouTube visit the race website for results and more information

The men's field includes Kenyans Kibiwott Kandie (57:32), Sebastian Sawe (58:02) and Daniel Mateiko (58:26) who will start as the pre-race favorites in the elite field. There are six athletes with personal bests under 59 minutes and a total of eleven athletes with best times under an hour set to line in the race on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Kenyans Vicoty Chepngeno (1:05:03) and Margaret Chelimo (1:05:26), along with Ethiopian Hawi Feysa (1:05:41), will start as the favorites for the title this weekend with Bosena Mulatie (1:05:46) of Ethiopia also expected to challenge for the crown.

A total of eight athletes with lifetimes best under 67 minutes will start in the women’s race and although we may not see a world record, we could get some fast times in both the women’s and men’s race.

“World records cannot be achieved every year, and Valencia’s level featuring the world’s second best record for males and the WR for females means we should demand a lot but not pressure ourselves with new world records,” said Marc Roig, recruiter of the Valencia Half Marathon international elite.

“But I am convinced that the quality of the elite that will run this half-marathon will be news around the world again thanks to its high standards.”

Entry List Half Marathon Valencia 2022