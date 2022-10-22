VALENCIA —— The Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich 2022 will take place on Sunday, 23 October, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the race on YouTube for free. Several top athletes were confirmed for the international elite races. This is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Elite Road Races. Watch live on YouTube | Watch live on and Apuntmedia TV
Where To Watch The Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich 2022?
What: 2022 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich
Date: Sunday, October 23, (2:25 a.m. ET) in USA
Where: Valencia, Spain
How to watch: Live on YouTube visit the race website for results and more information
The men’s field includes Kenyans Kibiwott Kandie (57:32), Sebastian Sawe (58:02) and Daniel Mateiko (58:26) who will start as the pre-race favorites in the elite field. There are six athletes with personal bests under 59 minutes and a total of eleven athletes with best times under an hour set to line in the race on Sunday. Read Also: RESULTS – No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan wins NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022 men’s title, Jason Bowers sets course record
Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Kenyans Vicoty Chepngeno (1:05:03) and Margaret Chelimo (1:05:26), along with Ethiopian Hawi Feysa (1:05:41), will start as the favorites for the title this weekend with Bosena Mulatie (1:05:46) of Ethiopia also expected to challenge for the crown.
A total of eight athletes with lifetimes best under 67 minutes will start in the women’s race and although we may not see a world record, we could get some fast times in both the women’s and men’s race.
“World records cannot be achieved every year, and Valencia’s level featuring the world’s second best record for males and the WR for females means we should demand a lot but not pressure ourselves with new world records,” said Marc Roig, recruiter of the Valencia Half Marathon international elite.
“But I am convinced that the quality of the elite that will run this half-marathon will be news around the world again thanks to its high standards.”
Entry List Half Marathon Valencia 2022
|PB
|NAME
|NAT.
|DOB
|PLACE OF PB
|0:57:32
|Kibiwott Kandie
|KEN
|20.06.1996
|Valencia 2020
|0:58:02
|Sebastian Sawe
|KEN
|16.03.1995
|Roma 2022
|0:58:26
|Daniel Mateiko
|KEN
|04.08.1999
|Valencia 2021
|0:58:28
|Kennedy Kimutai
|KEN
|03.06.1999
|Valencia 2021
|0:58:30
|Rodgers Kwemoi
|KEN
|03.03.1998
|Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) 2022
|0:58:58
|Milkesa Mengesha
|ETH
|16.04.2000
|Copenhage 2022
|0:59:05
|Yomif Kejelcha
|ETH
|01.08.1997
|Valencia 2019
|0:59:07
|Bernard Ngeno
|KEN
|10.08.1996
|Valencia 2019
|0:59:13
|Julien Wanders
|SUI
|18.03.1996
|Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) 2019
|0:59:36
|Alfred Barkach
|KEN
|02.03.1997
|Herzogenaurach (GER) 2022
|0:59:38
|Ronald Kirui
|KEN
|06.12.1998
|Madrid 2021
|1:00:00
|Callum Hawkins
|GBR
|22.06.1992
|Marugame (JPN) 2017
|1:00:30
|Isaac Kipkemboi
|KEN
|12.11.1994
|Venlo (NED) 2018
|1:00:31
|Jake Smith
|GBR
|19.05.1998
|Gdynia (POL) 2020
|1:00:37
|Edward Cheserek
|KEN
|02.02.1994
|New York, NY (USA) 2022
|1:00:44
|Kirubel Erassa
|USA
|17.06.1993
|Houston, TX (USA) 2022
|1:00:52
|Boniface Kibiwott
|KEN
|04/06/1993
|København (DEN) 2022
|1:00:57
|Weldon Langat
|KEN
|24.02.1998
|Praha (CZE) 2022
|1:01:03
|Abbabiya Simbassa
|USA
|30.06.1993
|Houston, TX (USA) 2022
|1:01:16
|Emile Cairess
|GBR
|27.12.1997
|Gent (BEL) 2022
|1:01:32
|Carlos Díaz del Río
|CHI
|09.07.1993
|Gdynia (POL) 2020
|1:01:36
|Pietro Riva
|ITA
|1:01:38
|Benjamin Flanagan
|CAN
|11.01.1995
|Houston, TX (USA) 2022
|1:01:40
|David Nilsson
|SWE
|16.04.1987
|Gdynia (POL) 2020
|1:01:51
|Paulos Surafel
|GBR
|12.01.1997
|Gent (BEL) 2022
|1:02:04
|Jack Rowe
|GBR
|1:02:11
|Parker Stinson
|USA
|03.03.1992
|Houston, TX (USA) 2019
|1:02:15
|Abdi Hakin
|DEN
|1:02:16
|Edward Goddard
|AUS
|1:02:14
|Cam Levins
|CAN
|28.03.1989
|Houston, TX (USA) 2020
|1:02:43
|Dieter Kersten
|BEL
|1:02:53
|Emil Millán de la Oliva
|SWE
|24.07.2001
|Gdynia (POL) 2020
|1:02:59
|Adam Clarke
|GBR
|DEBUT
|Tadese Worku
|ETH
|20.01.2002
|10K 26:56 Herzogenaurach (GER) 2021
|DEBUT
|Arnaud Dely
|BEL
|22.01.1997
|10K 28:22 Valencia (ESP)
|DEBUT
|Laban Kiplimo
|KEN
|05.01.93
|10K 27:33 Praga (CZE)
|WOMEN’S FIELD
|1:05:03
|Vicoty Chepngeno
|KEN
|12.11.1993
|Houston, TX (USA) 2022
|1:05:26
|Margaret Chelimo
|KEN
|09.02.1993
|Barcelona (ESP) 2022
|1:05:41
|Hawi Feysa
|ETH
|01.02.1999
|Copenhague (DEN) 2021
|1:05:46
|Bosena Mulatie
|ETH
|21.11.2001
|Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) 2022
|1:06:20
|Yasemin Can
|TUR
|11.12.1996
|Gdynia (POL) 2020
|1:06:34
|Irine Kimais
|KEN
|10.10.1998
|Berlín (GER) 2022
|1:06:35
|Tsigie Gebreselama
|ETH
|30.09.2000
|Copenhague (DEN) 2022
|1:06:37
|Magdalena Shauri
|TAN
|25.02.1996
|Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) 2020
|1:07:10
|Purity Komen
|KEN
|01.05.1998
|Lille (FRA) 2022
|1:08:12
|Samantha Harrison
|GBR
|01.02.1995
|Berlín (GER) 2022
|1:08:13
|Yuka Ando
|JPN
|16.03.1994
|Yamaguchi (JPN) 2022
|1:08:17
|Vivian Melly
|KEN
|19.06.2002
|Herzogenaurach (GER) 2022
|1:08:19
|Sarah Lahti
|SWE
|18.02.1995
|Valencia (ESP) 2021
|1:09:15
|Agnes M. Ngolo
|KEN
|24.10.1995
|Dar es-Salam (TAN) 2022
|1:09:22
|Etagegne Woldu
|ETH
|10.05.1996
|Estambul (TUR) 2018
|1:11:01
|Carolina Wikström
|SWE
|04.09.1993
|Paris (FRA) 2022
|DEBUT
|Konstanze Klosterhalfen
|GER
|18.02.1997
|5K 14:30 Boston (USA)