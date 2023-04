The 2023 Drake Relays schedule of events on Friday’s third day of action on 28 April. Watch live streaming coverage of Day 3 on USATF.TV and you can follow the broadcast with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. Read Also: Day 2: 2023 Penn Relays schedule of events; How to watch live?

Live broadcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT with the high school girls’ and boys’ sprint hurdles heats, followed by the heats of the 100m races before the collegiate 4x100m relay heats get going at 9:18 a.m. CT. The first final on the track on Day 3 will be the 800m medley event for girls at 9:49 a.m. and the 1600m medley for the boys at 10:03 a.m. Read more: How to watch the 2023 Drake Relays Live Streaming?

The 2023 Drake Relays schedule of events on Friday heats up in the evening session with events such as the collegiate 400m, starting at 5:26 p.m. CT, the Sprint Medley and 4x800m for college athletes, plus the 3000m Steeplechase race for the Elite women.

Check out the complete order of events on Day Three below:

The 2023 Drake Relays schedule of events – April 28

Times Events Friday, April 28, 2023 8:30 a.m. 100m Hurdles HS, Girls, Prelim 8:44 a.m. 110m Hurdles HS, Boys, Prelim 8:58 a.m. 100m HS, Girls, Prelim 9:08 a.m. 100m HS, Boys, Prelim 9:18 a.m. 4x100m CD, Women, Prelim 9:34 a.m. 4x100m CD, Men, Prelim 9:49 a.m. 800m Medley HS, Girls, Final 10:03 a.m. 1600m Medley HS, Boys, Final 10:22 a.m. 800m Masters, Men/Women, Final 10:33 a.m. 100mH HS, Girls, Final 10:38 a.m. 110mH HS, Boys, Final 10:43 a.m. 4x1600m UD/CD, Women, Final 11:00 a.m. Officials Break 11:44 p.m. 400m Wheelchair HS, Coed, Final 11:49 p.m. 800m Wheelchair Paralympic, Women, Final 11:54 p.m. 800m Wheelchair Paralympic, Men, Final 11:59 a.m. 4x1600m UD/CD, Men, Final 12:19 p.m. 100m Hurdles UD/CD, Women, Prelim 12:33 p.m. 110m Hurdles UD/CD, Men, Prelim 12:47 p.m. 4x200m HS, Girls, Final 1:00 p.m. 4x200m HS, Boys, Final 1:13 p.m. 4x100m Special Olympics, Co-Ed, Final 1:23 p.m. 4x100m UD, Women, Prelim 1:32 p.m. 4x100m UD, Men, Prelim 1:41 p.m. 800m HS, Girls, Final 1:48 p.m. 800m HS, Boys, Final 1:57 p.m. 400m Hurdles UD/CD, Women, Final 2:10 p.m. 400m Hurdles UD/CS, Men, Final 2:23 p.m. 100m HS, GIrls, Final 2:28 p.m. 100m HS, Boys, Final

2:33 p.m. 100m Special Olympics, Co-Ed, Final 2:41 p.m. 100m UD/CD, Women, Prelim 2:52 p.m. 100m UD/CD, Men, Prelim 3:03 p.m. 4x400m CD, Women, Prelim 3:26 p.m. 4x400m CD, Men, Prelim 3:49 p.m. Session Ends- Clear the Stadium Field Events 8:30 a.m. Discus HS, Boys, Final 8:30 a.m. Long Jump HS, Boys, Final 9:00 a.m. Shot Put HS, Girls, Final 9:30 a.m. High Jump HS, Girls, Final 10:15 a.m. Triple Jump UD/CD, Women, Final 11:00 a.m. Discus UD/CD, Women, Final 11:15 a.m. Shot Put UD/CD, Men, Final 11:30 a.m. High Jump UD/CD, Men, Final 12:00 p.m. Triple Jump UD/CD Invite, Women, Final 1:00 p.m. Pole Vault UD/CD, Women, Final 1:00 p.m. Triple Jump UD/CD, Men, Final 1:30 p.m. High Jump UD/CD Invite, Men, Final 1:45 p.m. Discus Throw UD/CD, Men, Final 1:45 p.m. Shot Put UD/CD, Women, Final 2:30 p.m. Triple Jump UD/CD Invite, Men, Final Friday Night at the Drake Relays 5:00 p.m. 1600m Medley MS, Girls, Final 5:07 p.m. 1600m Medley MS, Boys, Final 5:14 p.m. 400m HS, Girls, Final 5:20 p.m. 400m HS, Boys, Final 5:26 p.m. 400m UD/CD, Women, Final 5:38 p.m. 400m UD/CD, Men, Final 5:52 p.m. 4x100m MS, Girls, Final 6:05 p.m. 4x100m MS, Boys, Final 6:18 p.m. Sprint Medley CD, Women, Final 6:33 p.m. Sprint Medley CD, Men, Final 6:48 p.m. 1500m UD/CD, Women, Final 6:55 p.m. 1500m UD/CD, Men, Final 7:02 p.m. 4x800m UD, Women, Final 7:12 p.m. 4x800m UD, Men, Final 7:22 p.m 4x200m UD/CD Women, Final 7:34 p.m 4x200m UD/CD Men, Final 7:50 p.m. 3000m Steeple Elite, Women, Final 8:18 p.m. Mile Elite, Girls, Final 8:25 p.m. Mile Elite, Boys, Final 8:31 p.m. 4x400m HS, Girls, Prelim 8:48 p.m. 4x400m HS, Boys, Prelim