Crimson Classic 2026 Results: Alabama sweeps home meet as Kiplagat, Lokira win individual titles

Alabama sweeps the 2026 Crimson Classic as Caren Kiplagat and Dismus Lokira win in Tuscaloosa. See women's and men's results and complete team scores.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (World-Track) — Caren Kiplagat led a dominant performance by No. 10 Alabama’s women, and Dismus Lokira paced a perfect-score finish for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide men as Alabama swept the team titles at the 2026 Crimson Classic on Friday (16) at Harry Pritchett Running Course.

The fourth-ranked Alabama men claimed the first six places in the 8-kilometer race and finished with a dominant perfect 15 points. Georgia Tech was second with 70, followed by Auburn with 100 in the top three podium teams.

Meanwhile, the 10th-ranked Alabama women took the first four places in the 6-kilometer race and scored 17 points to beat No. 11 South Carolina, which finished with 42. Mississippi State placed third with 132.

Kiplagat won the women’s race in 18 minutes, 31.7 seconds, finishing 30.5 seconds ahead of teammate Cynthia Jemutai. Lokira took the men’s title in 23:05.3, just crossing ahead of his Alabama freshman teammate Rodgers Minatum, who finished in 23:05.5.

Read More: 2026 Pre-National Invitational Results: No. 2 BYU edges No. 1 NC State, Syracuse wins men’s title

Alabama men post perfect score

Lokira and Minatum led an Alabama lineup that placed its five scorers within 8.8 seconds of one another.

Duncan Gituku finished third in 23:09, Dennis Kipruto was fourth in 23:12, and Ezekiel Pitireng took fifth in 23:14. Bismack Kipchirchir extended Alabama’s sweep through sixth place, finishing in 23:16.

Taylor Wade led runner-up Georgia Tech with a seventh-place finish in 23:57. Middle Tennessee’s Edger Ngibe was eighth in 23:58, and Alabama’s Jackson Harris finished ninth in 24:09.

Auburn teammates Nickson Chebii and Max Hardin placed 10th and 11th in 24:11 and 24:13, respectively.

Middle Tennessee finished fourth in the men’s team standings with 151 points, followed by Belmont with 183.

Alabama women take four of top five places

Behind Caren Kiplagat, Jemutai finished second in 19:02, followed by Alabama teammates Mildred Rono in 19:06 and Brenda Tuwei in 19:08. Milicent Wafula completed the Crimson Tide’s scoring group in seventh place in 19:34.

South Carolina’s Salma Elbadra broke up Alabama’s run at the front, placing fifth in 19:24. Teammate Louise Bailly was sixth in 19:26.2.

The Gamecocks put all five scorers among the first 12 finishers. Abir Reffas placed ninth in 19:48, Anya Arroyo was 10th in 19:52, and Teresa Cherotich finished 12th in 20:09.

Elizabeth Magoma led Middle Tennessee with an eighth-place finish in 19:42. Naomi Jepleting paced Mississippi State in 11th in 20:07.

Georgia Tech finished fourth in the women’s team standings with 160 points, four ahead of Middle Tennessee.

2026 Alabama Crimson Classic results

Friday, Oct. 16, 2026

Harry Pritchett Running Course, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Women’s 6K top finishers

Name School Time Caren Kiplagat Alabama 18:31.7 Cynthia Jemutai Alabama 19:02.2 Mildred Rono Alabama 19:06.0 Brenda Tuwei Alabama 19:08.6 Salma Elbadra South Carolina 19:24.2 Louise Bailly South Carolina 19:26.2 Milicent Wafula Alabama 19:34.4 Elizabeth Magoma Middle Tennessee 19:42.5 Abir Reffas South Carolina 19:48.9 Anya Arroyo South Carolina 19:52.9 Naomi Jepleting Mississippi State 20:07.9 Teresa Cherotich South Carolina 20:09.9 Odilia Jepchumba Middle Tennessee 20:19.6 Lottie Chappell Georgia Tech 20:23.5 Berit Janowitz Mississippi State 20:26.3 Ella Nighbor South Carolina 20:26.7 Claire Shelton Georgia Tech 20:28.4 Lakin Hailey Tennessee Tech 20:30.4 Lilly Walters Unattached 20:31.0 Emma Torbert South Carolina 20:33.6 Siobhan Joyce South Carolina 20:40.2 Sophie Nicholls Belmont 20:43.9 Gladys Muriithi Middle Tennessee 20:46.3 Felicity Hamilton Samford 20:51.4 Madison Seiler Kennesaw State 20:52.5 Aiden Harrand Southern Miss 20:53.8 Malia Hambrick South Florida 20:55.8 Jade Buridon South Carolina 20:56.4 Isabella Harte Belmont 20:56.6 Stella Chambless Georgia Tech 20:59.5

Women’s team scores

Place School Points 1 Alabama 17 2 South Carolina 42 3 Mississippi State 132 4 Georgia Tech 160 5 Middle Tennessee 164 6 Kennesaw State 184 7 Auburn 228 8 Tennessee Tech 264 9 Belmont 276 10 Arkansas State 291 11 Samford 313 12 Southern Miss 313 13 Central Arkansas 328 14 UAB 369 15 Western Kentucky 388 16 Chattanooga 408 17 South Alabama 456 18 South Florida 485 19 Memphis 502

Men’s 8K top finishers

Name School Time Dismus Lokira Alabama 23:05.3 Rodgers Minatum Alabama 23:05.5 Duncan Gituku Alabama 23:09.1 Dennis Kipruto Alabama 23:12.3 Ezekiel Pitireng Alabama 23:14.1 Bismack Kipchirchir Alabama 23:16.8 Taylor Wade Georgia Tech 23:57.1 Edger Ngibe Middle Tennessee 23:58.2 Jackson Harris Alabama 24:09.9 Nickson Chebii Auburn 24:11.4 Max Hardin Auburn 24:13.9 Solomon Sayo Middle Tennessee 24:14.5 Ethan Locke Alabama 24:19.8 Jackson Hogsed Alabama 24:34.7 Alexander Arrambide Georgia Tech 24:34.9 Joey Sandel Georgia Tech 24:37.4 William Scharf Alabama 24:41.0 Joshua Kosgei Auburn 24:42.6 Matt Castronuovo Georgia Tech 24:47.3 Justin Doran Western Kentucky 24:49.8 Robert Randall Memphis 24:50.8 Jackson Martin Chattanooga 24:54.7 Wyatt Windham Georgia Tech 24:55.2 Garrett Barr Central Arkansas 24:58.7 Bryce McCleary Auburn 25:00.3 Zak Myles-Hawkins Tennessee Tech 25:01.5 Brady Keller South Alabama 25:02.4 James Marimbe Memphis 25:03.4 Billy Carlton Georgia Tech 25:04.7 Michael Carnell Western Kentucky 25:07

Men’s team scores