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Crimson Classic 2026 Results: Alabama sweeps home meet as Kiplagat, Lokira win individual titles

Alabama sweeps the 2026 Crimson Classic as Caren Kiplagat and Dismus Lokira win in Tuscaloosa. See women's and men's results and complete team scores.

By Steve Campbell
Bismack Kipchirchir of the Alabama Crimson Tide cross country
Bismack Kipchirchir of the Alabama Crimson Tide cross country. (Photo by: Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (World-Track) — Caren Kiplagat led a dominant performance by No. 10 Alabama’s women, and Dismus Lokira paced a perfect-score finish for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide men as Alabama swept the team titles at the 2026 Crimson Classic on Friday (16) at Harry Pritchett Running Course.

The fourth-ranked Alabama men claimed the first six places in the 8-kilometer race and finished with a dominant perfect 15 points. Georgia Tech was second with 70, followed by Auburn with 100 in the top three podium teams.

Meanwhile, the 10th-ranked Alabama women took the first four places in the 6-kilometer race and scored 17 points to beat No. 11 South Carolina, which finished with 42. Mississippi State placed third with 132.

Kiplagat won the women’s race in 18 minutes, 31.7 seconds, finishing 30.5 seconds ahead of teammate Cynthia Jemutai. Lokira took the men’s title in 23:05.3, just crossing ahead of his Alabama freshman teammate Rodgers Minatum, who finished in 23:05.5.

Read More: 2026 Pre-National Invitational Results: No. 2 BYU edges No. 1 NC State, Syracuse wins men’s title

Alabama men post perfect score

Lokira and Minatum led an Alabama lineup that placed its five scorers within 8.8 seconds of one another.

Duncan Gituku finished third in 23:09, Dennis Kipruto was fourth in 23:12, and Ezekiel Pitireng took fifth in 23:14. Bismack Kipchirchir extended Alabama’s sweep through sixth place, finishing in 23:16.

Taylor Wade led runner-up Georgia Tech with a seventh-place finish in 23:57. Middle Tennessee’s Edger Ngibe was eighth in 23:58, and Alabama’s Jackson Harris finished ninth in 24:09.

Auburn teammates Nickson Chebii and Max Hardin placed 10th and 11th in 24:11 and 24:13, respectively.

Middle Tennessee finished fourth in the men’s team standings with 151 points, followed by Belmont with 183.

Alabama women take four of top five places

Behind Caren Kiplagat, Jemutai finished second in 19:02, followed by Alabama teammates Mildred Rono in 19:06 and Brenda Tuwei in 19:08. Milicent Wafula completed the Crimson Tide’s scoring group in seventh place in 19:34.

South Carolina’s Salma Elbadra broke up Alabama’s run at the front, placing fifth in 19:24. Teammate Louise Bailly was sixth in 19:26.2.

The Gamecocks put all five scorers among the first 12 finishers. Abir Reffas placed ninth in 19:48, Anya Arroyo was 10th in 19:52, and Teresa Cherotich finished 12th in 20:09.

Elizabeth Magoma led Middle Tennessee with an eighth-place finish in 19:42. Naomi Jepleting paced Mississippi State in 11th in 20:07.

Georgia Tech finished fourth in the women’s team standings with 160 points, four ahead of Middle Tennessee.

2026 Alabama Crimson Classic results

Friday, Oct. 16, 2026
Harry Pritchett Running Course, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Women’s 6K top finishers

NameSchoolTime
Caren KiplagatAlabama18:31.7
Cynthia JemutaiAlabama19:02.2
Mildred RonoAlabama19:06.0
Brenda TuweiAlabama19:08.6
Salma ElbadraSouth Carolina19:24.2
Louise BaillySouth Carolina19:26.2
Milicent WafulaAlabama19:34.4
Elizabeth MagomaMiddle Tennessee19:42.5
Abir ReffasSouth Carolina19:48.9
Anya ArroyoSouth Carolina19:52.9
Naomi JepletingMississippi State20:07.9
Teresa CherotichSouth Carolina20:09.9
Odilia JepchumbaMiddle Tennessee20:19.6
Lottie ChappellGeorgia Tech20:23.5
Berit JanowitzMississippi State20:26.3
Ella NighborSouth Carolina20:26.7
Claire SheltonGeorgia Tech20:28.4
Lakin HaileyTennessee Tech20:30.4
Lilly WaltersUnattached20:31.0
Emma TorbertSouth Carolina20:33.6
Siobhan JoyceSouth Carolina20:40.2
Sophie NichollsBelmont20:43.9
Gladys MuriithiMiddle Tennessee20:46.3
Felicity HamiltonSamford20:51.4
Madison SeilerKennesaw State20:52.5
Aiden HarrandSouthern Miss20:53.8
Malia HambrickSouth Florida20:55.8
Jade BuridonSouth Carolina20:56.4
Isabella HarteBelmont20:56.6
Stella ChamblessGeorgia Tech20:59.5

Women’s team scores

PlaceSchoolPoints
1Alabama17
2South Carolina42
3Mississippi State132
4Georgia Tech160
5Middle Tennessee164
6Kennesaw State184
7Auburn228
8Tennessee Tech264
9Belmont276
10Arkansas State291
11Samford313
12Southern Miss313
13Central Arkansas328
14UAB369
15Western Kentucky388
16Chattanooga408
17South Alabama456
18South Florida485
19Memphis502

Men’s 8K top finishers

NameSchoolTime
Dismus LokiraAlabama23:05.3
Rodgers MinatumAlabama23:05.5
Duncan GitukuAlabama23:09.1
Dennis KiprutoAlabama23:12.3
Ezekiel PitirengAlabama23:14.1
Bismack KipchirchirAlabama23:16.8
Taylor WadeGeorgia Tech23:57.1
Edger NgibeMiddle Tennessee23:58.2
Jackson HarrisAlabama24:09.9
Nickson ChebiiAuburn24:11.4
Max HardinAuburn24:13.9
Solomon SayoMiddle Tennessee24:14.5
Ethan LockeAlabama24:19.8
Jackson HogsedAlabama24:34.7
Alexander ArrambideGeorgia Tech24:34.9
Joey SandelGeorgia Tech24:37.4
William ScharfAlabama24:41.0
Joshua KosgeiAuburn24:42.6
Matt CastronuovoGeorgia Tech24:47.3
Justin DoranWestern Kentucky24:49.8
Robert RandallMemphis24:50.8
Jackson MartinChattanooga24:54.7
Wyatt WindhamGeorgia Tech24:55.2
Garrett BarrCentral Arkansas24:58.7
Bryce McClearyAuburn25:00.3
Zak Myles-HawkinsTennessee Tech25:01.5
Brady KellerSouth Alabama25:02.4
James MarimbeMemphis25:03.4
Billy CarltonGeorgia Tech25:04.7
Michael CarnellWestern Kentucky25:07

Men’s team scores

PlaceSchoolPoints
1Alabama15
2Georgia Tech70
3Auburn100
4Middle Tennessee151
5Belmont183
6Arkansas State191
7Western Kentucky203
8Tennessee Tech211
9Stetson244
10Central Arkansas248
11Chattanooga276
12Memphis289
13Samford309
14Kennesaw State347

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