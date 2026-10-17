Crimson Classic 2026 Results: Alabama sweeps home meet as Kiplagat, Lokira win individual titles

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (World-Track) — Caren Kiplagat led a dominant performance by No. 10 Alabama’s women, and Dismus Lokira paced a perfect-score finish for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide men as Alabama swept the team titles at the 2026 Crimson Classic on Friday (16) at Harry Pritchett Running Course.
The fourth-ranked Alabama men claimed the first six places in the 8-kilometer race and finished with a dominant perfect 15 points. Georgia Tech was second with 70, followed by Auburn with 100 in the top three podium teams.
Meanwhile, the 10th-ranked Alabama women took the first four places in the 6-kilometer race and scored 17 points to beat No. 11 South Carolina, which finished with 42. Mississippi State placed third with 132.
Kiplagat won the women’s race in 18 minutes, 31.7 seconds, finishing 30.5 seconds ahead of teammate Cynthia Jemutai. Lokira took the men’s title in 23:05.3, just crossing ahead of his Alabama freshman teammate Rodgers Minatum, who finished in 23:05.5.
Read More: 2026 Pre-National Invitational Results: No. 2 BYU edges No. 1 NC State, Syracuse wins men’s title
Alabama men post perfect score
Lokira and Minatum led an Alabama lineup that placed its five scorers within 8.8 seconds of one another.
Duncan Gituku finished third in 23:09, Dennis Kipruto was fourth in 23:12, and Ezekiel Pitireng took fifth in 23:14. Bismack Kipchirchir extended Alabama’s sweep through sixth place, finishing in 23:16.
Taylor Wade led runner-up Georgia Tech with a seventh-place finish in 23:57. Middle Tennessee’s Edger Ngibe was eighth in 23:58, and Alabama’s Jackson Harris finished ninth in 24:09.
Auburn teammates Nickson Chebii and Max Hardin placed 10th and 11th in 24:11 and 24:13, respectively.
Middle Tennessee finished fourth in the men’s team standings with 151 points, followed by Belmont with 183.
Alabama women take four of top five places
Behind Caren Kiplagat, Jemutai finished second in 19:02, followed by Alabama teammates Mildred Rono in 19:06 and Brenda Tuwei in 19:08. Milicent Wafula completed the Crimson Tide’s scoring group in seventh place in 19:34.
South Carolina’s Salma Elbadra broke up Alabama’s run at the front, placing fifth in 19:24. Teammate Louise Bailly was sixth in 19:26.2.
The Gamecocks put all five scorers among the first 12 finishers. Abir Reffas placed ninth in 19:48, Anya Arroyo was 10th in 19:52, and Teresa Cherotich finished 12th in 20:09.
Elizabeth Magoma led Middle Tennessee with an eighth-place finish in 19:42. Naomi Jepleting paced Mississippi State in 11th in 20:07.
Georgia Tech finished fourth in the women’s team standings with 160 points, four ahead of Middle Tennessee.
2026 Alabama Crimson Classic results
Friday, Oct. 16, 2026
Harry Pritchett Running Course, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Women’s 6K top finishers
|Name
|School
|Time
|Caren Kiplagat
|Alabama
|18:31.7
|Cynthia Jemutai
|Alabama
|19:02.2
|Mildred Rono
|Alabama
|19:06.0
|Brenda Tuwei
|Alabama
|19:08.6
|Salma Elbadra
|South Carolina
|19:24.2
|Louise Bailly
|South Carolina
|19:26.2
|Milicent Wafula
|Alabama
|19:34.4
|Elizabeth Magoma
|Middle Tennessee
|19:42.5
|Abir Reffas
|South Carolina
|19:48.9
|Anya Arroyo
|South Carolina
|19:52.9
|Naomi Jepleting
|Mississippi State
|20:07.9
|Teresa Cherotich
|South Carolina
|20:09.9
|Odilia Jepchumba
|Middle Tennessee
|20:19.6
|Lottie Chappell
|Georgia Tech
|20:23.5
|Berit Janowitz
|Mississippi State
|20:26.3
|Ella Nighbor
|South Carolina
|20:26.7
|Claire Shelton
|Georgia Tech
|20:28.4
|Lakin Hailey
|Tennessee Tech
|20:30.4
|Lilly Walters
|Unattached
|20:31.0
|Emma Torbert
|South Carolina
|20:33.6
|Siobhan Joyce
|South Carolina
|20:40.2
|Sophie Nicholls
|Belmont
|20:43.9
|Gladys Muriithi
|Middle Tennessee
|20:46.3
|Felicity Hamilton
|Samford
|20:51.4
|Madison Seiler
|Kennesaw State
|20:52.5
|Aiden Harrand
|Southern Miss
|20:53.8
|Malia Hambrick
|South Florida
|20:55.8
|Jade Buridon
|South Carolina
|20:56.4
|Isabella Harte
|Belmont
|20:56.6
|Stella Chambless
|Georgia Tech
|20:59.5
Women’s team scores
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Alabama
|17
|2
|South Carolina
|42
|3
|Mississippi State
|132
|4
|Georgia Tech
|160
|5
|Middle Tennessee
|164
|6
|Kennesaw State
|184
|7
|Auburn
|228
|8
|Tennessee Tech
|264
|9
|Belmont
|276
|10
|Arkansas State
|291
|11
|Samford
|313
|12
|Southern Miss
|313
|13
|Central Arkansas
|328
|14
|UAB
|369
|15
|Western Kentucky
|388
|16
|Chattanooga
|408
|17
|South Alabama
|456
|18
|South Florida
|485
|19
|Memphis
|502
Men’s 8K top finishers
|Name
|School
|Time
|Dismus Lokira
|Alabama
|23:05.3
|Rodgers Minatum
|Alabama
|23:05.5
|Duncan Gituku
|Alabama
|23:09.1
|Dennis Kipruto
|Alabama
|23:12.3
|Ezekiel Pitireng
|Alabama
|23:14.1
|Bismack Kipchirchir
|Alabama
|23:16.8
|Taylor Wade
|Georgia Tech
|23:57.1
|Edger Ngibe
|Middle Tennessee
|23:58.2
|Jackson Harris
|Alabama
|24:09.9
|Nickson Chebii
|Auburn
|24:11.4
|Max Hardin
|Auburn
|24:13.9
|Solomon Sayo
|Middle Tennessee
|24:14.5
|Ethan Locke
|Alabama
|24:19.8
|Jackson Hogsed
|Alabama
|24:34.7
|Alexander Arrambide
|Georgia Tech
|24:34.9
|Joey Sandel
|Georgia Tech
|24:37.4
|William Scharf
|Alabama
|24:41.0
|Joshua Kosgei
|Auburn
|24:42.6
|Matt Castronuovo
|Georgia Tech
|24:47.3
|Justin Doran
|Western Kentucky
|24:49.8
|Robert Randall
|Memphis
|24:50.8
|Jackson Martin
|Chattanooga
|24:54.7
|Wyatt Windham
|Georgia Tech
|24:55.2
|Garrett Barr
|Central Arkansas
|24:58.7
|Bryce McCleary
|Auburn
|25:00.3
|Zak Myles-Hawkins
|Tennessee Tech
|25:01.5
|Brady Keller
|South Alabama
|25:02.4
|James Marimbe
|Memphis
|25:03.4
|Billy Carlton
|Georgia Tech
|25:04.7
|Michael Carnell
|Western Kentucky
|25:07
Men’s team scores
|Place
|School
|Points
|1
|Alabama
|15
|2
|Georgia Tech
|70
|3
|Auburn
|100
|4
|Middle Tennessee
|151
|5
|Belmont
|183
|6
|Arkansas State
|191
|7
|Western Kentucky
|203
|8
|Tennessee Tech
|211
|9
|Stetson
|244
|10
|Central Arkansas
|248
|11
|Chattanooga
|276
|12
|Memphis
|289
|13
|Samford
|309
|14
|Kennesaw State
|347