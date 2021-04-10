HS Star Jaylen Slade To Battle Seniors At 2021 Miramar Invitational

High school phenom Jaylen Slade will once again take on a group of seniors this season when he starts in the men’s 200 meters at the 2021 Miramar Invitational which takes place at the Ansin Sports Complex here in Miramar, Florida on Saturday, April 10. Scroll to the bottom of the page to find the information on how to watch the live webcast ($)

Slade, who beat a tough field at the Florida International Pro Addition on March 27, will again tackle a strong field on Saturday, as he continues to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, later this summer.

The IMG Academy standout, who is coached by former Jamaican Olympian Dwight “BIGGA” Thomas, ran 20.62 seconds during an outstanding indoor campaign, and while he’s gone much faster than his outdoor personal best of 21.03 already this season, the performance of 20.27 achieved when winning at the Florida International Pro Addition, was assisted by a 2.5 m/s wind.

At the 2021 Miramar Invitational this weekend, Slade, 17, will face off against the likes of Akeem Bloomfield of Jamaica, Kenny Bednarek of USA Barbados’ Mario Burke.

Bloomfield has so far clocked 20.75 over the 200m this season, but he owns a personal best of 19.81 seconds, set in London in 2018. The Jamaican is reportedly undecided about contesting the 200m or 400m at the Tokyo Olympics and he will be using this weekend’s race to measure his fitness.

Tajay Gayle vs Marquise Goodwin At 2021 Miramar Invitational

American Bednarek who also owns a lifetime 200m best performance under 20 seconds, at 19.80, will be making his season debut in the event after warming up with a 200m leg as part of the Star Athletics team that competed in the 4x200m relay last weekend at the USATF Sprint Summit in Prairie View, Texas.

Burke has a PB of 20.08 seconds and ran a 21.32 clocking in his season opener in the event at the Texas Relays on March 27.

Also facing the starter on Saturday at the 2021 Miramar Invitational are Liberian Emmanuel Matadi, the African Championships bronze medalist from 2016, and Jerome Blake of Canada who will both be chasing the Olympic qualifying standard of 20.24 seconds.